October reading with the Geneva Public Library

As fall weather arrives, it’s the perfect time to cozy up at home with a blanket, a warm beverage and a book. Here are two recommendations for your October reading list, courtesy of the librarians at Geneva Public Library.

“Scary Stories for Young Foxes” by Christian McKay Heidicker. (Photo provided by the Geneva Public Library )

For Middle Grade Readers:

“Scary Stories for Young Foxes” by Christian McKay Heidicker

Predators, illness, hunger, humans … these are the stuff of nightmares when you’re a fox kit. Late one night, an elder fox tells seven ostensibly courageous youngsters a series of stories “so frightening [they] will put the white in your tail.” While they feel like ghost stories, the terrors are all of this world. Over the course of the intertwining tales, Mia, who was separated from her family after rabies swept their community, and Uly, who is abused by his sisters and father because of a deformed paw, demonstrate the ingenuity and courage it takes to survive the dangers of life as a fox. Skillful tension-building and shadowy black-and-white illustrations create a sublimely spooky atmosphere in this unconventional children’s novel. Through it all, Mia and Uly bring heart and hope amongst the horrors, keeping the story from dipping into the depressingly macabre. Upper elementary and middle school-age readers with a taste for dark and reality-based horror will be rewarded with plenty of chills and a fresh perspective on the web of life in the natural world.

“The Ex Hex” by Erin Sterling. (Photo provided by Geneva Public Library)

For Adults:

“The Ex Hex” by Erin Sterling

When her boyfriend breaks up with her, Viviene Jones goes through all stages of grief: tears, sad music, taking too many bubble baths and, of course, cursing her ex. Fortunately, or unfortunately, Vivi just happens to be a witch. Now, nine years later, Rhys returns to help revitalize the town’s magic and it seems like Vivi’s harmless curse may not be so harmless after all. Vivi and Rhys must now work together to save the town, despite their past and despite various magical mishaps. Set in the fictional town of Graves Glen, Georgia, “The Ex Hex” is filled with autumnal ambience and is so well realized that Graves Glen feels like a real place. Vivi and Rhys’s relationship is filled with humorous banter that keep this book lighthearted, and the plot propels the story forward. If you enjoy all things spooky season or love a good enemies-to-lovers romance, you’ll want to pick up “The Ex Hex.”