Festival of the Vine returns to Geneva with food, music and fall fun

While pool openings mark the return of summer, the Geneva Chamber of Commerce’s annual Festival of the Vine kicks off the fall festival season.

Now in its 43rd year, this long-running community event has welcomed visitors from surrounding suburbs and states to sample wines and culinary inspirations, with the sounds of live music setting the backdrop for an early fall weekend.

This year’s Festival of the Vine will take place Friday, Sept. 5, through Sunday, Sept. 7, in downtown Geneva.

Centered around Fourth and James streets, the big tasting tent invites guests to eat their way through some of Geneva’s favorite restaurants serving up signature small plates. Wines from around the world, along with seltzer selections and craft beer from Penrose Brewing Company, will also be available for purchase—offering the perfect pairing for every palate.

Tasting tickets can be purchased in advance online in increments of $20. Guests also can buy tickets during the event.

Festival of the Vine features a lineup of events and entertainment designed for the whole family, including children’s activities and an arts and crafts show. Complimentary horse-drawn carriage rides offer a fun way to get around the festival.

Other activities include wine-themed merchant events, local business booths and live music from Chicago-area and local performers.

“This is one of those feel-good, food-filled weekends that really brings the community together,” says Johanna Patterson, communications director of the Geneva Chamber of Commerce.

While at the event, be sure to explore all that downtown Geneva has to offer—whether it’s browsing local shops or checking out a library book.

In the spirit of the weekend, stop by the Geneva History Museum and check out its latest exhibit, Eat Your Heart Out Geneva. This exploration of Geneva’s historic restaurants showcases their unique contributions to the community, how these restaurants adapted to national trends and tastes, and what made them cultural landmarks. The exhibit also includes a touchscreen map of restaurants, as well as videos shared by former restaurant owners and employees.

Detailed food and beverage pricing, as well as a full schedule of Festival of the Vine events, will be available in mid-August at www.genevachamber.com/events/festival-of-the-vine. That’s also where you can purchase advance tickets or sign up to volunteer during the event.

Festival of the Vine is sponsored by Penrose Brewing Company and the City of Geneva.