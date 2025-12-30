Celebrating 25 Years of Connection, Creativity & Community at the STC Underground Teen Center

Since opening its doors in 2001, STC Underground Teen Center has served as a safe, welcoming place where teens can learn, grow and connect. (dp)

This year marks a significant milestone for the STC Underground Teen Center as it celebrates 25 years of empowering young people in the St. Charles community. Since opening its doors in 2001, STC Underground has served as a safe, welcoming place where teens can learn, grow and connect. What began as a simple gathering spot has evolved into a vibrant hub filled with opportunities—from arts and gaming programs to leadership initiatives and life-skills training. For generations of middle and high school students, the Underground has been more than just a teen center; it has been a place to discover passions, build confidence, and form friendships that last long after their teen years.

Over the past quarter-century, countless youths have found mentorship, support, and a genuine sense of belonging within its walls. This anniversary also honors the dedication of volunteers, staff, and community partners whose commitment has shaped the center’s success and helped uplift thousands of teens.

“As we reflect on 25 years, we take great pride in the positive impact STC Underground has had on our community,” says Teen Center Supervisor Dan Proccaccio. “Our goal has always been to provide a safe, engaging environment where teens feel supported and encouraged to explore their interests. Hearing former participants share the lasting influence the center has had on their lives reinforces the importance of the work we do.”

The center remains free for students residing within Community Unit School District 303 boundaries and is available for just $10 for nonresidents. (Photo provided by St. Charles Park District )

Looking ahead, STC Underground is expanding its reach with STCU’s Zone Just Got Bigger, opening the doors for even more teens to participate. With newly expanded boundaries, students from a wider area are now eligible to enjoy all the center has to offer. If you weren’t eligible before, you may be now—meaning you and friends from different schools can sign up together for gaming tournaments, special events, group trips, or simply relax at the teen center and enjoy its array of Gen Z–approved amenities.

The center remains FREE for students residing within Community Unit School District 303 boundaries and is available for just $10 for nonresidents. Open to all middle school and high school teens ages 11–19—including parochial and homeschooled students within the district—STC Underground continues to be a unique, inclusive space where teens can socialize, play games, do homework, access technology, watch TV and much more.

As it steps confidently into the next 25 years, STC Underground remains committed to inspiring future generations and continuing its legacy of meaningful, positive impact. Here’s to more memories, more opportunities, and many more years of supporting St. Charles youth.

From the Teens at STC Underground:

“You can make new friends you wouldn’t meet at school. I especially like anime nights and using the gaming PCs.”

-Anastasia P.

“I like that we can come to the STCU and do things like play Dungeons and Dragons or other gaming activities like that.”

-Matthew B.

“Programs that the STCU does with the St. Charles Library are really fun! I like when they do crafts and other things where I can be creative.”

-Evelyn S.