Bars and breweries add a splash of spirit to the holiday season

At The Graceful Ordinary, the Minty Boi is the bartenders’ spin on a Grasshopper cocktail, is a mix of Rumple Mintz, cacao liquor and cream. (Photo provided by The Graceful Ordinary )

The looming holiday season offers ample opportunity to indulge — and overindulge, if one isn’t careful.

In that vein, various specialty drinks of the season around the Kane County Magazine area are available as alcoholic cocktails or nonalcoholic mocktails.

Just be sure to order them with good cheer.

Here, KCM offers a glance at some festive drinks on tap or in the works. Let’s get to it.

The Graceful Ordinary

3 E. Main St., St. Charles

Nearly half a century after the British soul sensation Hot Chocolate released “Every 1’s a Winner,” that sunny sentiment still applies to The Graceful Ordinary’s lowercase hot chocolate.

The establishment serves both “boozy” and nonalcoholic offerings of its hot chocolate flights. The alcoholic versions cost $38 and include peppermint, Mexican, hazelnut and bourbon caramel hot chocolates. For the NA set, flights cost $28 and feature classic, peppermint, spiced and salted caramel hot chocolate.

Either way, expect something savory as the flights return through Jan. 31.

“I think most people’s comments (from 2024) were especially with all the toppings it might be too rich to be a big-sized hot chocolate,” Graceful Ordinary owner and event manager Megan Curren said, “so they enjoyed the flights because it allowed them to try all the different flavors without it being too much sweetness and chocolate for them.”

Visitors also can try a Minty Boi, the bartenders’ spin on a Grasshopper cocktail, through the end of December. The drink is a mix of Rumple Mintz, cacao liquor and cream, though you’ll find the cream topper appears green rather than the base.

“It was just kind of updating the garnish game and making it not that quintessential green but still using it,” Curren said. “It’s a little nod to the original Grasshopper. It’s their own interpretation but the same flavor profile.”

Pollyanna Brewing and Distilling Co.

106 S. Riverside Ave., St. Charles

Pollyanna unveiled multiple “anni-variants” in late October in conjunction with its sixth anniversary. Among them: a Single Malt Whiskey Cocktail that “highlights subtle chocolate malt notes” in an “amazing” batch of whiskey, general manager Nick Miller said.

While the proverbial sleigh has flown on that particular cocktail, expect Pollyanna’s diligently distilled potables to factor into a holiday drink or two.

The team still was finalizing its holiday menu at press time, but Miller said there “absolutely” will be options.

Alchemist

477 S. Third St., Geneva

Inventive craft cocktails are the norm here, with offerings both festive — such as the Chocolate of the Earth, adorned with a small bag of chocolates — and Feliz Navidad.

To be sure, tropically inspired drinks abound at this cozy Geneva spot. Sometimes, imagining you’re someplace else can be part of the holiday experience, too.