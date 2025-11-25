Light up your holidays with illuminated shows and displays throughout Kane County

Come and enjoy the wonder of holiday light displays through January at the Batavia Riverwalk. (Mark Black/Mark Black)

Nothing puts you in a holiday mood quite like the magic of lights. To get you started, check out these light shows and displays in various communities throughout Kane County. Many include lots more family fun activities, as well.

Aurora

Drive Through Holiday Lights

Nov. 28-Dec. 28

The Aurora Festival of Lights, the largest free outdoor drive-thru holiday light display in the region, returns with dazzling displays and merry music that will delight children and adults. The festival opened Nov. 28 and continues through Sunday, Dec. 28, each night from 5 to 9 p.m. at Philips Park, 1000 Ray Moses Drive. Enter on Smith Boulevard at Fifth Avenue. Visitors will enjoy a mile of spectacular lighted displays from the comfort of the car while listening to holiday songs on a closed-circuit radio station. This popular, free holiday drive-thru features crowd-favorite displays like jumping reindeer, ice skating bears, old man winter, howling wolves, the holiday golfer, Santa’s toy factory and fields of gigantic snowflakes, along with new displays. Visit www.aurora.il.us or call 630-256-3860 for more information.

Lehnertz Avenue

Dec. 14-Jan. 2

In its 74th year, Aurora’s Lehnertz Avenue drive-thru Christmas display will open at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 14, and run every evening through Jan. 2. The display opens with a blessing of the nativity crib at Lehnertz Avenue and Ohio Street. Lights will shine all night Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. The display will feature lawn signs and cutout figures of religious and secular figures on homeowners’ lawns. The display is the oldest free traditional Christmas display in the state of Illinois. Enter at Sheridan Street.

Batavia

Celebration of Lights

Sunday, Nov. 30

Come and enjoy the wonder of holiday light displays through January at the Batavia Riverwalk. The Batavia Community Band begins its performance at 5 p.m. Sing along to holiday carols, greet Santa, watch the Christmas tree lighting, stroll Christmas Tree Lane, visit live reindeer and more. For more information, call 630-879-5235 or visit www.bataviaparks.org.

East Dundee

Magical Christmas Santa’s Village Amusement & Water Park

Select nights through Dec. 23

Begin your holiday season with a one-of-a-kind drive-thru experience at Santa’s Village.

Enjoy over 3 million lights synchronized to holiday music and dazzling displays as you drive through the park, all from the comfort of your car. At the end of the route, you can park, visit Santa, enjoy a snowless tube slide, take family photos with numerous photo ops and buy delicious funnel cakes and hot chocolate. For information or tickets, visit www.santasvillagedundee.com or call 847-426-6751.

Geneva

Santa’s Rock N Lights

Nov. 21 to Dec. 31

Viewers will find over one mile of spectacular lights dancing to music at this drive-thru at Kane County Cougars Stadium, Northwestern Medicine Field. Experience over 1,000 feet of dancing light tunnels and larger-than-life 3D light sculptures of dinosaurs, reindeer, polar bears and more. Experience giant emojis and our one-of-kind Christmas trees from the future. Watch guitar-playing Santas and much more in over a mile of lights synced to music. To buy tickets, visit www.santasrocknlights.com

Winter Wonder Lights

Nov. 29-Jan. 1

Come to Peck Farm Park starting Nov. 29 to take in the beautiful holiday lights. Lights will remain on daily from Nov. 29 to Jan. 1 from 5 to 10 p.m. Visitors can stroll through the illuminated pathways and take in the twinkling splendor. No registration or fees required to walk the Winter Wonder Lights. The Winter Wonder Lights Kickoff event is a magical celebration that transforms Peck Farm Park into a dazzling display of lights and holiday cheer. This free event features an array of activities, including:

• Courtyard illumination at 5 p.m.• Hot cocoa and s’mores by the fire pit• Letters to Santa• Holiday music• Visit from Santa

For more information, visit www.genevaparks.org.

St. Charles

Holiday Homecoming Lighting of the Lights

Friday, Nov. 28.

St. Charles Holiday Homecoming marks the beginning of the holiday season with the Lighting of the Lights Ceremony on the Friday after Thanksgiving in the 1st Street Plaza. A stunning display of holiday lights, festive music, Santa and complimentary roasted nuts are traditions at the event. On Saturday, enjoy the Electric Christmas Parade, a free holiday movie, visits at Santa’s House and more.

Visit www.stcholidayhomecoming.com for the full list of events. Starting at 5:30 p.m., the Electric Christmas parade starts at 6th Street and travels down Main Street to conclude at 4th Avenue. Visit www.stcholidayhomecoming.com for more information.