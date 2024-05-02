Jim Holden has been fielding Kane County 911 calls for over 20 years

When we think of first responders, we often picture a police officer, firefighter or paramedic, but there is one essential first responder who often is involved before any of those arrive on the scene but is rarely seen.

Jim Holden is a first responder who is heard but rarely seen. He has been the voice on the other end of thousands of Kane County 911 calls.

Jim Holden is a dispatcher at Kane County Emergency Communications (KaneComm) in Geneva. (Sandy Bressner)

KaneComm Director Michelle Guthrie said they serve as a link between the citizens of Kane County and the public safety agencies that work to protect them. She said they often refer to their operators as the “first first responders” because they often are the first point of contact in an emergency.

KaneComm is one of five emergency telecommunication services in Kane County that dispatches to nine police departments and seven fire departments in the county. Holden has been a 911 operator with KaneComm for more than 20 years.

Guthrie has been working in telecommunications for 14 years and said she chose the job because she wanted to be able to make a difference. In addition to her desire to help people, Guthrie came from a police background. Her father was a police officer for more than 40 years.

“We definitely make a difference every day,” Guthrie said. “I really wanted to do a job that is rewarding and exciting and it’s different every single day.”

While most people who call 911 never see the person on the other end, 911 operators are crucial in emergencies. Although they stay hidden behind the scenes, they are essential in coordinating with emergency response teams and providing support until they arrive.

Holden was born and raised in St. Charles and lives in South Elgin. He said he always has been into emergency service and began his public safety career at age 17, working in emergency services in Geneva.

Holden said on a slow day he receives about 80 calls and on the busiest it can be upward of 200. In 2023, KaneComm received 118,809 calls for assistance, an average of more than 300 calls a day.

Guthrie said the job requires a specific skill set and is not easy to do. She said a candidate for telecommunications must stay composed in high-stress circumstances, have great communication skills, the ability to articulate clearly and multitask at a high level.

“A big part of the job is the ability to manage stress in the middle of stress,” Holden said. “Where you put your own adrenaline in the background and manage the situation.”

Those taking on a telecommunications role receive six to nine months of training and have to be certified in several types of emergency dispatching, emergency medical assistance, police data systems and other training requirements.

Dispatching 911 calls isn’t a job where you can take a day off at your leisure. At KaneComm there are a minimum of three dispatchers working at all times, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, with more operators staffed on busy days such as community events and holiday weekends.

Holden said shortly after starting at KaneComm he knew he had found his calling.

“I honestly thought I would leapfrog from this into law enforcement, but I just found that I really enjoy the chair,” Holden said. “This type of emergency service is probably the safest place for me. I’m not getting shot at or running into burning buildings, but keeping track of all the information here is just as important as those things I think sometimes and it gives you an opportunity to help people stay safe as well.”

Holden said he enjoys that every day on the job is different and he gets to help people every day.

“I like that you get to talk to so many folks from all walks of life,” Holden said. “Some people are having good days and some people are having bad days, so there’s really a whole mix of stuff and I just like people, but it really is fulfilling to be able to provide assistance to people who maybe don’t have any idea how to get that. It feels good. It’s a wonderful thing. It’s really rewarding.”