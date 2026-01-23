Getting Sick is No Joke!

Feeling run down and low on energy? Drastic temperature shifts, less sunlight, and post-holiday catching up can leave you more susceptible to illness and take a toll on the immune system. You have places to go and things to do, and cannot afford to be sick! Prime IV Hydration and Wellness in Geneva offers effective ways to support the body before illness takes hold and to shorten recovery time if it does—so you’re back in action.

When the body is deficient in key vitamins and minerals, due to lack of proper diet, disturbed sleep, or stress, the immune system has to work harder.

IV therapy can help. An immunity-focused IV drip formulated with nutrients such as vitamin C and zinc for immunity, and magnesium to help with sleep and muscle recovery, can be done in as little as one hour.

New to IV therapy? Don’t sweat it, our licensed professional nurses are happy to hear your concerns and can formulate an option for your specific needs.

