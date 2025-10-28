Chris Heating & Cooling Offers Fall Maintenance Tips for Homeowners

As we transition from fall into the colder months, it’s important to ensure your home is ready for the switch. Here are some handy maintenance tips from Chris Heating & Cooling:

1. Replace or clean your air filters. Your HVAC filter is your first line of defense against dust, pollen, and debris. Over time it becomes clogged, forcing your system to work harder—and increasing your energy bills. Replace disposable filters every 1–3 months, or clean reusable ones according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

2. Schedule a professional tune-up. A certified HVAC technician from Chris Heating & Cooling can clean components, lubricate moving parts, check for leaks, and ensure your system is running safely and efficiently. This will help extend your system’s lifespan, lower energy costs, and identify potential issues before they become major breakdowns.

3. Clear away outdoor debris. Before the first frost, inspect your outdoor HVAC unit. Leaves, branches, and dirt can block airflow, forcing your system to overwork. Maintain at least two feet of clearance around your condenser unit for optimal performance.

4. Seal leaks and insulate. Sealing air leaks and improving insulation keeps warm air inside, helping your HVAC system run less often. Use weatherstripping or caulk for small gaps, and add insulation to attics or crawl spaces.

5. Test your thermostat. Consider upgrading to a smart thermostat, which learns your schedule and adjusts temperatures automatically for comfort and efficiency.

Chris Heating & Cooling is family-owned and -operated, and is currently offering several specials:

$79—21-point furnace tune-up

$129—boiler tune-up

$99—membership for 1st time customers (includes furnace and A/C tune-up)

Chris Heating & Cooling also supports Breast Cancer Awareness, having raised $3,000 as of 10/21/25. They donate $30 for every post on Google that includesa pictureof one of their team members, and they match all donations up to $10,000 on their donation page.

