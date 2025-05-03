Yo Joan! The hills are alive with the sight of color

From the vibrant paints on Easter eggs to the blossoming delicate flowers in our gardens, these are the marvelous times we’re in. A stark contrast to the drab grays and muds of winter. May seems to be a time when the world comes alive in breathtaking hues.

Colors can significantly influence our thoughts and emotions. For instance, emergency rooms are typically painted in shades of blue because research indicates that blue has a calming effect on the nervous system. Although finding relaxation in an ER can be challenging, even a small degree of calmness there can help.

Isn’t it fascinating to see the sunny skies painted in blue – a testament to the genius of the artist who chose that color.

Now let’s talk about your favorite color. What might it be? As a child you probably were asked that question countless times. Even though you may not be asked as much these days, it’s still important since our color preferences can change over time. Pinks can turn into fuchsias and blues into aquamarines. Did we even know of these colors as children? See how fun it can be to grow old!

Here are some cool color facts:

• Greens and blues: Lower heart rates and have calming effects on the body.

• Reds and oranges: Stimulate and energizes the nervous system. These colors are often used in restaurants to activate appetites.

Many professions study and acknowledge the effects of color for their clientele, including interior designers, makeup artists, clothing designers, chefs, landscapers and more.

Even meditation can be influenced by colors. Here’s a simple color meditation you can try:

• Find a comfortable seated position and relax your body from head to toe, releasing any tension through your exhales.

• Visualize your body surrounded by a soft blue light. This light envelops and warms you, filling you with a sense of safety and nourishment.

• Sit in this visualization for as long as feels comfortable.

This meditation can help you calm yourself and help others calm down, too.

The next time someone bothers you, try visualizing them surrounded by a soft blue light. How does this alter your perception of them? Perhaps experiencing your blue-toned aura will prompt them to take a deep breath of kindness toward you as well.

As spring arrives in full force, let’s all contribute to making it the especially beautiful season it is.

• Joan Budilovsky can be reached at editorial@kcchronicle.com or through her website at Yoyoga.com. She will be teaching this summer (with LaMarr Magnus) a four-week course Adventures in Meditation (EPSY494) through the Department of Education at the University of Illinois at Chicago from May 19 to June 13.