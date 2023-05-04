St. Charles Park District: Staycation in St. Charles!

If you were to plan a vacation to golf on a Robert Trent Jones-designed course, shoot down a waterslide into a crystal clear swimming pool, relax aboard a paddlewheel cruise on an historic riverboat, stroll through lush gardens teeming with native plants and linger over a casual picnic near an open-air amphitheater while your children competed at minigolf or scrambled over playground equipment, not only would you be hard-pressed to find all these activities in one place, you would probably pay dearly for the privilege of enjoying them.

Vacationers looking to maximize their outdoor fun while minimizing their travel expenses will be pleasantly surprised to learn that the 47-acre Pottawatomie Park along the east bank of the Fox River in the heart of downtown St. Charles is a one-stop super fun destination. There’s truly something for everyone, from tennis buffs to golfing duffers, and from people who like to fish to those who swim like fish.

Pottawatomie Park remains the number one most visited destination for the St. Charles Park District. While picnicking, boating and fishing are still common favorites since the park’s inception, its current activities are golfing, biking, swimming, sand volleyball, tennis, softball, baggo and bocce ball. The community center attracts all ages with its year-round and seasonal programming such as preschool, dance, gym time, day camps, senior activities, special events and more.

Along the paved trails throughout the park that links to the regional Fox River Trail system, walkers and bikers will discover a bike repair station, outdoor fitness plaza, historic amphitheater, sport courts and unique facilities.

The iconic 87-foot tower pavilion complex offers breathtaking, scenic views of the community. A variety of plants and flowers bloom seasonally in the Native Plant Garden, a leisurely excursion along the river west of the community center.

The inclusive playgrounds and sensory garden feature a host of inviting landscape features to appeal to all your senses and an array of engaging play spaces including a vine tunnel, log steppers, musical play opportunity and wheelchair swing. Children and adults, alike, smile regularly for selfies with the sculpture Sheldon Eggwards.

The rolling 9-hole, par 35 Pottawatomie Golf Course was designed for all skill levels with three sets of tees for varying golf experience. The fairways are wide open and tree lines with the river coming into play on four holes. Tee time reservations can be made by calling 630-584-8356.

The 18-hole River View Miniature Golf Course, open on weekends in May, features a babbling brook, lighthouse, windmill, gazebo, a multitude of obstacles and wheelchair access for 9 holes. Pedal boats and kayaks are available to rent and explore the river. A refreshment stand offers snacks, beverages and yard game equipment rentals at reasonable rates. Daily admissions begin in June as well as themed putt-n-save days all summer long.

St. Charles Paddlewheel Riverboats offers both public sight-seeing trips and private charters beginning weekends on May 13 with departure times at 12:30, 1:45 and 3 p.m. Weekday cruises begin in June on Tuesdays through Fridays at 1:30 p.m. along with Weekday Private Cruise Specials and Kids Cruises from 12-1 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase online: stcriverboats.com.

The zero-depth entry Swanson Pool with its water slides, sand play area, diving boards and lily pad rope walk opens May 27. Season passes are on sale now and there is an option for a pass to a single pool location or choose the Crosstown Aquatic All Access Pass for access to Swanson and Otter Cove pools all summer long.

While Pottawatomie Park is open dawn to dusk, lighted attractions are open until 11 p.m. and each facility within the park offers varying hours dependent on holiday, events and rentals.

For more details, visit stcparks.org.