Batavia police reports for: June 10-21, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Danilo G. Gonzato-Chub, 18, of the 300 block of Percy Street, Elgin, was charged June 20 with speeding more than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Gonzato-Chub’s vehicle registered at 88 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on South Kirk Road at 12:13 a.m.

• A car in the 0-99 block of Barton Trail was reported burglarized June 20 of $40 in cash.

• A car in the 2800 block of Weaver Lane was reported burglarized June 10 of $20 to $30 in cash.

• Daesean B. Sams, 18, of the 1200 block of East Wilson Street, Batavia, was charged June 21 with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery. Sams was also arrested on a Batavia warrant on a charge of criminal damage to property.

• Diana Vasquez, 23, of the 500 block of Larkspur Lane, Hampshire, was charged June 17 with two counts of felony aggravated driving under the influence, driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%, speeding 26 to 34 miles over the limit, never issued a driver’s license, improper lane use and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver. Vasquez’s vehicle registered at 69 miles an hour in 40-mph zone on West Fabyan Parkway.

• A flashlight was reported stolen June 18 from a car in the 1900 block of Wagner Road. The flashlight’s value was unknown.

• A car in the 2000 block of Wagner Road was reported June 18 to have been gone through but nothing was taken.

• A Novara 24-inch black and red mountain bike valued at $150 was reported stolen June 15 from the Batavia Public Library, 10 S. Batavia Ave.

• Michael A. Witt, 19, of the 400 block of North River Street, Batavia, was arrested June 15 on a DuPage County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of charge of driving with a revoked license and a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving with a revoked license. Witt was also charged while at Speedway, 1495 East Wilson Street, with a driving with a revoked license.

• Christian Castro, 27, of the 800 block of Hinman Street, Aurora, was charged June 15 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Castro’s vehicle registered at 71 miles an hour in 45-mph zone in the 300 block of South Kirk Road at 11 p.m.

• Orlando A. Rocha, 35, of the 1300 block of Monomoy Street, Aurora, was charged June 16 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Rocha’s vehicle registered at 77 miles an hour in 45-mph zone in the 300 block of North Randall Road shortly before 2 p.m.

• Charles G. Ryckaert, 50, of the 2000 block of Pointe Boulevard, Aurora, was arrested June 16 on a Batavia warrant on a theft charge.

• Evan M. Ellmann, 28, of the 4100 block of East 134th Drive, Thornton, Colo. was charged June 17 with reckless driving on South River Street.

• An abandoned house in the 37W200 block of West Main Street, Batavia Township, was reported vandalized June 20. Plywood was strewn about the property, the screen door was broken, a window frame was broken and multiple signatures were written on a glass door.