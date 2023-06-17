Batavia police reports for: May 22-June 14, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Lorico K. Washington, 30, of the 1800 block of Tall Oaks Drive, Aurora, was arrested on June 8 on a Batavia warrant on two felony charges of aggravated domestic battery with strangulation and four misdemeanor charges of domestic battery.

• A silver Schwinn 10-speed bike valued at $200 was reported stolen on June 8 from the 700 block of Roberts Lane.

• Humberto J. Clara-Atencio, 31, of the 100 block of Lovell Street, Elgin, was charged on June 10 with speeding more than 35 mph over the limit. Clara-Atencio’s vehicle registered at 82 mph in a 45-mph zone on South Kirk Road shortly before 8 a.m.

• Albert Martinez, 56, of the 1600 block of Carlstedt Drive, Batavia, was charged on June 4 with driving under the influence, improper lane use and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.

• Rachael J. McCormick, 49, of the 2700 block of Duncan Lane, Batavia, was arrested on June 6 on a Batavia warrant for failure to appear in court on charges of driving on a revoked license and speeding 26 to 34 mph over the limit.

• Someone flattened three tires and threw eggs at a vehicle on June 7 in the 1300 block of East Wilson Street.

• A gray Hyundai Elantra valued at $4,000 was reported stolen on June 7 from the 300 block of Walnut Street.

• Carson D. Impastato, 20, of the 2300 block of Collins Court, Batavia, was charged on June 7 with speeding 26 to less than 35 mph over the limit. Impastato’s vehicle registered at 84 mph in a 50-mph zone on Randall Road shortly before 8 p.m.

• Jada Lynn Taylor, 18, of the 400 block of North River Street, Batavia, was charged on May 22 with two felony counts of mob action and four misdemeanor counts of battery. Police were called to Village West Apartments, 424 N. River St. shortly after 7 p.m. in response to a report of a fight in the parking lot.

• Jacqueline S. Redd, 31, of the 1200 block of Fleetwood Drive, Elgin, was charged on June 11 with speeding 26 to less than 35 mph over the limit. Redd’s vehicle registered at 73 mph in a 45-mph zone on South Randall Road at 10:16 p.m.

• The steering wheel of a vehicle in the 1100 block of West Wilson Street was reported stripped on June 12 in an apparent unsuccessful attempt to steal it.

• A 2015 silver Hyundai Elantra was reported stolen on June 11 from the 1100 block of West Wilson Street, with broken glass on the right rear side of where it was last parked. Police recovered the vehicle on June 13 in North Aurora.

• Tracy R. Dennis, 58, of the 1200 block of Rural Street, Aurora, was arrested on June 14 on a Will County warrant on theft charges.