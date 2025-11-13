Elgin man charged with DUI after drinking tequila in front of deputies who responded to crash

An Elgin man was charged Thursday after authorities said his SUV crashed in a corn field east of Sycamore and when they responded to the crash, he drank out of an open tequila bottle in front of sheriff’s deputies.

Jose R. Guadalajara, 64, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage and possession of open alcohol by a driver, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies said they responded to a reported crash at Old State and East County Line roads about 10 a.m. Thursday, and found a 2011 Buick Enclave in a corn field off the roadway.

The driver, who authorities identified as Guadalajara, was still in the SUV. Sycamore paramedics attempted to remove him from the vehicle, according to the release.

While Guadalajara spoke to deputies, he “began to drink out of an open bottle of tequila while still in control with the vehicle,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Paramedics took him to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb where he was later released and given a notice to appear in court on the charges.