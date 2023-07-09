Emagine Batavia to host grand opening screening for Super EMX auditorium

Emagine Batavia will unveil its Super EMX auditorium, featuring a 96-foot wide, 53-foot tall movie screen, with a public showing of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” at 2 p.m. July 11.

According to a news release, the 414-seat Super EMX auditorium was still under construction when Emagine Batavia opened June 1 in the former Randall 15 IMAX theatre location. The 4K laser-projected image will be paired with a Dolby Atmos® immersive sound system with 70 channels of sound.

In addition to 12 auditoriums, Emagine Batavia includes a bar, fresh pizza oven, pool tables, heated recliners, video games, an interactive bowling experience and more. Private screening rooms are also available.

Tickets for Super EMX showings will be on sale soon at www.Emagine-Entertainment.com or through the Emagine app.

Emagine Batavia is located at 550 N. Randall Road.