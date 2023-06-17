Geneva’s Good Templar Park to host Oneness Festival

Geneva’s first Oneness Festival will take place at Good Templar Park next weekend, featuring family friendly programs, workshops and classes focused on wellness and holistic healing.

Live music, food trucks and special performances will also be available during the event that runs from Friday, June 23, through Sunday, June 25.

Oneness Festival is being held independently from Geneva’s Swedish Days festival, which will be happening downtown the same weekend, starting Wednesday, June 21.

The festival is organized by AWAKE Oneness Tribe, a non-profit organization founded in 2018 by J. Currie. According to the group’s website, it is a Chicago-area collective “where people can communicate freely, without fear of judgment, and participate in events to improve all aspects of health.”

Oneness Festival will offer a weekend of wellness through 40 workshops and programs sponsored by local holistic healers and spiritual leaders, massages and energy healing at the relaxation station. It also will have an expo with 72 vendors and 20 classes.

There will also be a Kids Korner for guests ages 3-10 and Teen Camp for ages 11-14.

Attendees are invited to camp out for the weekend or attend at their leisure throughout the weekend, with multiple admission options available (pricing is per person).

Daily access to the Vendor Expo - $5 per day

Allows access to 72 vendors, 20 free classes, food trucks, energy healing and massage station.

Tickets will be available for purchase upon entry.

Evening Entertainment Access - $11 per night

Allows access to bands, live entertainment, bonfire, drum circle, fire spinning, glow painting, dancing and more.

Tickets must be purchased online (can be purchased on a mobile device at the event)

Festival Access - $88 per day/$144 for the weekend

Allows full access to camping, 40 programs, classes, vendors, tours, community breakfasts, ceremonies and more.

Festival access must be purchased online (those wishing to camp overnight should register before the festival).

All admission is free for children ages 15 and younger.

The Festival schedule is as follows:

Friday, June 23:

4 p.m.: Gate Opens for Vendor & Camper Check-In.

5 p.m.: Admission for band/evening entertainment ticket holders begins.

6:45 p.m.: Opening Remarks at the stage, led by J. Currie & Meka Leach.

7 to 7:45 p.m.: Opening Mayan Fire Ceremony led by Shuni.

7:45 to 8:15 p.m.: Kirtan with Janardana.

8:15 to 9:45 p.m.: Healing Dance Jam at the stage with Garret Rhea of Zenadigm.

9:45 to 11:30 p.m.: Glow Paint Drum Circle, led by DuPage Drum Circle & Community Bonfire.

Saturday, June 24:

7 a.m.: Gate Opens.

8 a.m.: Community Breakfast & Announcements.

9 to 10 a.m.: Morning Event at the Stage: Vinyasa Flow Yoga with Andrew & Crystal of Power Moves Yoga.

10 to 11 a.m.: Featured Workshop - Breathwork at the Stage with Egle Contreras of Breath of Serenity.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Vendor Village & Relaxation Station.

10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Vendor Classes, located behind the Vendor Village.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Festival Programs (Kids Korner & Teen Camp Open).

6 p.m.: Admission for band/evening entertainment ticket holders begins.

7 to 9 p.m.: Performances by Dreamweaver’s Collective & Soul Lullabies at the Stage.

9 p.m.: Fire Spinning Performance with Nikini Fire Flower at the Stage.

9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Community Bonfire, Opening with Glow Goddess Dance performed by Ildiko Puskas and Daisy Pietanza.

10 p.m.: Fireside Drum Circle, led by DuPage Drum Circle.

Sunday, June 25:

7 a.m.: Gate Opens.

8 a.m.: Community Breakfast & Announcements.

9 a.m. to 10 a.m.: QiGong at the Stage with John Robertson.

10 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Featured Workshop: Quantum Living Lifestyle at the Stage with Roma Simkute.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Vendor Village & Relaxation Station.

10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Vendor Classes, located behind the Vendor Village.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Festival Workshops (Kids Korner & Teen Camp Open).

5 p.m.: Closing Ceremony at the Stage.

5:30 p.m.: End of festival, check-out for campers.

The gate will close to all traffic at midnight each night, and will remain closed until 7 a.m. The gate will only open for emergencies between these times.

Alcoholic beverages, firearms and pets are not allowed in the park. For information on parking, campground arrival and departure times, and any other information, visit the Oneness Festival website.