Geneva Chamber announces Swedish Days entertainment lineup

A wide variety of musicians, bands and local entertainers will take the stage at the Geneva Chamber of Commerce’s 73rd annual Swedish Days festival this summer.

According to a news release from the chamber, the event runs from June 21-15 in downtown Geneva, and will feature both local and regional bands, as well as performances from local organizations.

“Bringing a mix of genres and styles to the festival is always top of mind. Having entertainment begin on Wednesday with Geneva Park District performances and Geneva’s Got Talent semi-finals allowed the Geneva Chamber to bring new ‘hot’ bands each evening to Central Stage, Thursday through Saturday. We hope the audience enjoys returning favorites and new additions,” said Laura Rush, communications director of Geneva Chamber of Commerce.

The entertainment kicks off Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at the Central Stage with a traditional Swedish promenade with music. At 5:30 p.m., enjoy live performances by the Geneva Park District’s Angels Cheer & Poms Team, the Geneva Gymnastics Academy, Playhouse 38 youth performers and the Geneva Park District’s Sunset Dance Academy. Immediately following will be the semifinalists from “Geneva’s Got Talent” performances.

The “Geneva’s Got Talent” finalists will take the stage at 5 p.m. Thursday, followed by the band Sushi Roll, which plays high energy dance and rock music, at 7 p.m.

Friday night kicks off with the funk band No Turn on Red at 5 p.m., followed by Blooze Brothers at 7 p.m. The Blooze Brothers, a 12-piece show band, covers Motown, R & B, soul and current favorites, the release stated.

Student Body, a cover band from Chicago, will hit the Center Stage at 5 p.m. Saturday. The band will bring popular rock hits from several decades.

Musicians Gregory Hyde, Cole Brandt, Matt Keen and Danny & Katie O’Brien will perform in the Craft Beer Tent during lunchtime hours.

All evening concerts will be held at the Central Stage and in the Craft Beer Tent on James Street during the day.

The festival schedule can be found at genevachamber.com in mid-May and will be available at the festival June 21-25 at the chamber’s information tent on the courthouse lawn.