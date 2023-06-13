Geneva D-304 board gives superintendent high praise at his last meeting

GENEVA – Though the Geneva District 304 school board has a policy of “no surprises,” Board President Larry Cabeen ignored that Monday night to present Superintendent Kent Mutchler with a plaque in recognition of his 17 years of leadership.

This was Mutchler’s last school board meeting, as his contract ends June 30 and the next meeting is not until July 17.

“A lot of people don’t know this, but when people retire, they get a plaque that he makes,” Cabeen said. “That actually presented a problem. … It didn’t seem fair for him to make his own plaque. But we are a team. Here is a plaque I would like to present to you with my sincere best wishes.”

The board exploded with applause as Mutchler accepted the plaque from Cabeen.

Each board member also paid tribute to Mutchler’s leadership.

“It’s been four years since I’ve been on the board, that we’ve worked together and I really appreciate it,” Dan Choi said. “You made a big impact in our district.”

Molly Ansari thanked Mutchler for his service.

“Thank you for the work that you put into this role, the tome, the effort, the passion, the love for public education,” Ansari said. “I just want to thank you very much for your service to the district and wish you all the very best.”

Paul Radlinski credited the district’s strong financial situation now with Mutchler’s leadership.

“We need to give you a big round of applause for what you have done,” Radlinski said. “I want to thank you for all of your effort in that area.”

Jacqueline Forbes thanked Mutchler in two ways – for what she learned by working with him and for being superintendent while her daughters attended school.

“I know you always put the kids first and I appreciated that,” Forbes said.

Dr. Willard C. Hooks Jr. credited Mutchler with helping students get through the COVID-19 pandemic, which was a challenging time for all.

But Hooks said he was heartened at the recent high school graduation, looking into their faces and knowing that they went through something no other Geneva High School student had to go through.

“And that created, in my mind, a lot of resolve that you must have had,” Hooks said.

Stephanie Bellino said she echoed the sentiments of other board members.

“Thank you, Dr. Mutchler, for all your service all these years,” Bellino said. “You had a big impact on my family, my siblings and my kids. Also I shared something with a teacher that I had that … you never know the impact you make in big and small ways that will echo in the community for years to come.”

Assistant Superintendent for Learning and Teaching Andrew Barrett will become the new superintendent on July 1.