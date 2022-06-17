Batavia cop tipped to possible DUI by driver drinking from a red can

BATAVIA – A West Chicago man was charged with drunken driving and other traffic offenses after an officer who drove by saw him drinking from a red can he believed was an alcoholic beverage, according to a Batavia police report released after a Freedom of Information Act request.

Jose L. Barrera-Munoz, 39, of the 300 block of Church Street, West Chicago, was charged May 30 with driving under the influence, driving under the influence of an intoxicating compound, speeding 26 to 34 miles an hour over the limit, improper lane use, driving in the wrong lane, passing in no-passing zones and unlawful possession of alcohol by a driver, according to police reports and court records.

Police found several cans of Budweiser beer in red cans that were open and empty in the rear passenger seat and in a cooler, the report stated.

“It should be noted that this is the same color and kind of can that I observed Jose to be drinking while driving when I observed him on Kirk Road,” the report stated.

According to the police report, an officer on patrol noticed a black Ford F150 pulling a trailer with lawn equipment pass him going north on Kirk Road about 7 p.m. drinking from a red can, the report stated.

The officer clocked the truck going 72 miles an hour in a 45-mile-an-hour zone near Pine Street, the report stated.

The officer, who was going south, turned his squad car around to follow the truck, which turned east on Fabyan Parkway and began traveling below the speed limit, before speeding up to 70 miles an hour, the report stated.

The truck traveled with half the vehicle in both eastbound lanes, then swerved to the left and crossed the solid yellow line, partially entered the turn lane to go south on Louis Bork Drive, but continued to swerve into the westbound lanes of Fabyan Parkway while traveling east, the report stated.

Two vehicles had to pull off the road to avoid the truck in oncoming traffic, the report stated.

The truck then passed two vehicles in a no-passing zone, the report stated.

The driver, later identified as Barrera-Munoz, pulled over and stopped on Fabyan Parkway west of Route 38, about a mile after the officer activated his overhead lights in an attempt to pull him over, the report stated.

In a search of his truck, police found two clear glass smoking pipes used for methamphetamine, in addition to several open and empty cans of Budweiser beer, the report stated.

Barrera-Munoz is scheduled to appear in court July 20.

No attorney for Barrera-Munoz was listed in court records and attempts to reach him for comment were unsuccessful.