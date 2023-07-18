Kane County grand jury indictments for the week of June 27, 2023

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

A Kane County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

• Lorenzo J. Garcia, 33, of the 5000 block of Magoun Avenue, East Chicago, for armed habitual criminal, possession of a firearm without a FOID card, unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon in a vehicle and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by felon.

• Isaac Trujillo, 53, of 200 block of Smoketree Plaza, North Aurora, for unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

• Bryan S. Perez-Ortiz, 20, of the 600 block of Renee Drive, South Elgin, for attempted burglary, criminal damage to property, two counts of resisting a police officer, criminal trespass to vehicle and criminal trespass to land.

• Diego F. Mora-Oncon, 40, of the 700 block of East Benton Street, Aurora, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• Andre Johnson III, 26, homeless, of Elgin, for six counts of aggravated battery.

• Tamim Samadi, 40, homeless, of Elgin, for three counts of armed violence, six counts of aggravated battery and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

• Steven O. Andrade, 18, of the 300 block of Wellington Avenue, Elgin, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• Rasheed H. Bridges, 40, of the 200 block of Merrill Avenue, Beloit, Wis., for armed habitual criminal, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a FOID card, two counts of DUI and transportation or possession of alcohol in a vehicle.

• Earl T. Brewick, 38, of the 400 block of Lawrence Avenue, Elgin, for five counts of domestic battery.

• Willie Z. Smith, 36, of the 1400 block of Central Park Avenue, Chicago, for armed habitual criminal, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a FOID card and two counts of domestic battery.

• Dashun M. Lloyd, 27, of the 800 block of Carriage Way, Elgin, for two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

• Julio C. Vilchez, 37, of the 400 block of Plum Street, Aurora, for reckless discharge of a firearm, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm without a FOID card.

• Phillip J. Bryant, 41, of the 1100 block of Indian Trail Drive, Aurora, for two counts of aggravated battery of a police officer abd resisting a police officer.

• Robert S. Waldsmith, 39, homeless, of Elgin, for two counts of aggravated battery in a public way and mob action.

• Erica M. Higgins, 37, of the 0-99 block of Circle Drive East, Montgomery, for retail theft over $300.

• Laura E. Conrad, 66, of the 300 block of Richards Street, Geneva, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• Devon L. Mayes, of the 400 block of Grant Place, Aurora, for home invasion, four counts of aggravated battery-strangulation and four counts of battery, criminal trespass to a residence.

• Esteban A. Fabian, 45, of the 0-99 block of North McLean Boulevard, Elgin, for aggravated battery and domestic battery.

• Jose L. Tiulpop, 22, of the 500 block of Enterprise Street, Elgin, for six counts of domestic battery, two counts each of aggravated domestic battery and theft, and one count or robbery.

• Bradley L. Jarm, 38, of the 500 block of Prairie Street, St. Charles, for two counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, two counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, four counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of marijuana.

• Ryan P. Hourselt, 33, of the 200 block of Candleberry Lane, Aurora, for eight counts of aggravated DUI and driving with a suspended license.

• Donald R. Skodachek, 62, of the 300 block of DuPage Court, Elgin, for two counts each of home invasion and battery and criminal trespass.

• James R. Johnson, 48, of the 1600 block of Indiana Street, St. Charles, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• Dequon A. Totton, 19, of the 1400 block of Middlebury Drive, Aurora, for residential burglary and theft.

• Brandon M. Booth, 39, of the 2500 block of Glenwood Avenue, Rockford, for violation of an order of protection and harassment.

• Darrien D. Williams, 53, of the 600 block of South River Street, Aurora, for two counts of burglary and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Malcolm M. Washington, 31, of the 100 block of Harbor Drive, Oswego, for home invasion, criminal trespass to residence and two counts of domestic battery.

• Richard M. Venegas, 35, of the 1600 block of Indiana Street, St. Charles, for burglary to a vehicle and criminal trespass to a vehicle.

• Billy L. Cox Sr., 69, of the 100 block of Railroad Street, Sugar Grove, for three counts of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated discharge of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm.

• Aryail Warren, 20, of the 100 block of Holmes Place, Montgomery, for three counts of aggravated battery.

• Arturo A. Yanez Castro, 19, of the 0-99 block of Thrush Street, Carpentersville, for aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

• Oscar Barahona Hernandez, 51, of the 500 block of South River Street, Aurora, for two counts of armed violence, aggravated battery in a public way, aggravated battery-bodily harm and aggravated battery-deadly weapon.

• Robin D. Haywood, 34, of the 1000 block of South Bensley Avenue, Chicago, for burglary and two counts of retail theft.

• Maurice M. Forest, 34, of the 4500 block of South King Drive, Chicago, for burglary and two counts of retail theft.

• Steven T. Warpinski, 21, of the 2300 block of Barrett Drive, Algonquin, for credit card/debit card fraud.

• Nicholas C. Costa, 41, of the 100 block of Park Avenue West, Denver. Colo., for seven counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

• Phillip D. Griffin, 67, of the 600 block of South Loucks Street, Aurora, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• Frank K. Taylor, 45, of the 300 block of Watch Court, Elgin, for two counts of aggravated assault, battery-bodily harm and battery-physical contact.