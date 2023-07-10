Chicago man who led Kane police on 100-mph chase now faces vehicle forfeiture

SUGAR GROVE TOWNSHIP – A Chicago man, who was charged with felony fleeing police at speeds reaching 100 miles an hour, now faces also having his vehicle forfeited, according to Kane County Sheriff’s reports.

Joseph C. Winsley, 60, of the 3800 block of North Octavia Avenue, Chicago, was also charged with misdemeanor speeding more than 35 miles an hour over the limit, driving an uninsured vehicle and improper lane use, court records show.

Deputies noticed Winsley’s dark blue 2015 Chevrolet Traverse SUV traveling east on Interstate 88 at 2:39 a.m. in Sugar Grove Township, but it did not stay in his lane, according to sheriff’s reports.

The Chevy went over the solid white line of the shoulder, appeared to be stopping, then veered back onto the interstate, then veered onto the shoulder and center lane multiple times, according to sheriff’s reports.

A deputy got behind the Winsley’s vehicle and tried to stop it at I-88 and Route 56, but it continued, “erratically changing lanes and varying speeds, eventually reaching 100mph in a 65mph zone,” according to sheriff’s reports.

Winsley exited I-88 at Eola Road, turned west onto Diehl Road, then south to White Oak Circle, stopping in a warehouse parking lot near the intersection of White Oak Circle and Molitor Road, according to sheriff’s reports.

The driver appeared confused about his location and why he was under arrest, according to sheriff’s reports.

Winsley said he was coming from Chicago, then deputies told him he was driving toward Chicago, not away from the city, according to sheriff’s reports.

Winsley appeared to be impaired but denied being under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to sheriff’s reports.

Deputies seized his SUV, valued at $12,000, and filed court papers for its forfeiture, according to sheriff’s reports. A hearing on the petition to seize the vehicle is scheduled for July 12, records show.

Winsley was released on a $7,500 personal recognizance bond and is scheduled to appear in court July 28.

Fleeing police is the most serious charge Winsley faces. It is a Class 3 felony punishable by two to five years in prison and fines up to $25,000, if convicted.

Winsley’s public defender did not return a voicemail message seeking comment.