Batavia police reports for: July 1-2, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Javier M. Ramirez, 43, of the 1300 block of West Illinois Avenue, Aurora, was charged July 2 with driving under the influence, improper lane use, illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver, driving an uninsured vehicle and driving with a suspended registration

• John S. Cone, 51, of the 300 block of Lincolnway, North Aurora, was charged July 2 with driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%.

• Vincent J. Deltrano, 32, of the 1500 block of Flag Day Drive, Batavia, was charged July 2 with unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver in a motor vehicle.

• Craig D. Wonsowski, 38, of the 500 block of Oak Crest Drive, North Aurora, was charged July 1 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%, failure to dim headlights when required, speeding and failure to signal when required.

• A customer at Jewel-Osco, 119 S. Randall Road, reported July 1 that approximately 10 $20 bills were stolen after they were dropped outside the store.

• Pedro Delgado, 39,of the 600 block of East Galena Boulevard, Aurora, was charged July 1 with speeding more than 35 miles an hour over the limit and driving with a suspended license. Delgado’s vehicle registered at 81 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on South Kirk Road. Delgado was also arrested on an outstanding warrant.