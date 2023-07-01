Batavia police reports for: June 22-28, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Aaron D. Johnson, 20, of the 2900 block of West Fillmore Avenue, Chicago, was charged June 25 with retail theft at Speedway Gas Station, 1495 E. Wilson St., Batavia, possession of alcohol by a minor in public and resisting a police officer.

• Cole K. Hemmes, 20, of the 1400 block of Newton Avenue, Batavia, was charged June 27 with speeding more than 35 miles an hour over the limit and driving an uninsured vehicle. Hemmes’s vehicle registered at 113 miles an hour in a 50-mph zone in the 1000 block of South Randall Road at 2:34 a.m.

• Fray M. Velazquez-Torres, 20, of the 500 block of Fourth Avenue, Aurora, was arrested June 28 on a DuPage County warrant for failure to appear in court on a traffic charge.

• Garrett R. Schweikhofer, 43, of the 200 block of Good Templar Park, Geneva, was charged June 28 with violating an order of protection.

• Shell Circle K, 108 N. Batavia Ave., Batavia, reported June 28 that a bottle of alcoholic beverage, valued at $79.99, was shoplifted at 11:45 a.m. Two bottles of alcoholic beverages, valued at $159.98, were shoplifted at 8:20 p.m.; and two more bottles of alcoholic beverages, valued at $46.18, were shoplifted at 8:56 p.m.

• Edgar Vazquez, 34, of the 200 block of Church Street, Batavia, was arrested June 24 on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a DUI charge.

• A Green Car Survival Kit, valued at $50, was reported stolen June 22 from a car parked in the 300 block of Mill Street, Batavia.

• A resident of the 400 block of South Jackson Street reported being scammed June 23 through a text message believed to be the pastor, asking for six $100 eBay gift cards. The resident bought the gift cards at Jewel Osco, 119 S. Randall Road, and sent the gift card numbers to the texter.