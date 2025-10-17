Elgin police officer put on leave after social media comments about immigration enforcement

An Elgin police officer has been put on leave over comments he made on social media related to immigration enforcement.

It’s the second time officer Jason Lentz has tangled with the department over social media comments.

Elgin Police Chief Ana Lalley announced Thursday afternoon that she learned of a post that Lentz had made Wednesday night on a personal account. She did not say what platform he used.

She has placed Lentz on administrative leave and said an independent investigator is investigating the matter.

“As emotions and concerns may be high for some regarding this matter, I want to reassure the community that our commitment to you remains steadfast — to serve and protect everyone’s rights, to ensure a safe community, and remain committed to the highest standards of professionalism,” Lalley wrote.

Lalley’s post did not indicate what Lentz wrote.

In 2014, the department fired Lentz over posts he made on Facebook, including some related to the shooting of Michael Brown by police in Ferguson, Missouri.

Lentz, backed by his police union, appealed the firing, and an arbitrator ruled the city should have only suspended him for six months.

The arbitrator did not address Lentz’s contention that the city violated his First Amendment constitutional right to free speech.

In 2017, Lentz was honored by the city for saving the life of a man who was choking on turkey at a Thanksgiving Day dinner.

