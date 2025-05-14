Upgrades to Prairie Park in Elburn should be completed in July

Improvements to Elburn’s Prairie Park, which began in April, will be completed in time for the annual Run for the Rails event associated with Elburn Days at the end of July, announced Village Administrator John Nevenhoven.

Nevenhoven described the plan for the improvements at the May 5 Committee of the Whole.

The overwhelming input from residents for the 2022 Parks Strategic Plan had been for the village to maintain and improve the current parks before expanding or adding new ones. Nevenhoven said that Prairie Park was chosen to be updated due to its usage, location and age of the playground equipment, which was 25 years old.

The village contracted with Upland Design to apply for an Open Space Land Acquisition Development Grant and was awarded a matching grant of $446,100 from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources in 2024. Blackberry Township contributed $25,000 to the project.

Plainfield-based Upland Design completed the design plan for the village and Innovation Landscape, Inc. from Oswego constructed the park.

According to Nevenhoven, members of the Parks Commission were instrumental in choosing the various elements of the park. One of the unique features will be a bandshell, which can be used for award ceremonies, concerts featuring local bands, movie nights and other community events. In addition, residents will be able to reserve or rent the bandshell for individual events.

Outdated playground equipment will be replaced with three brand-new pieces of equipment, each most appropriate for different age groups. Several characteristics of the equipment and the setting make it more accessible for those with mobility issues, including a poured-in-place surface, which also eliminates the need for maintenance and replacement of wood chips.

A rain garden, filled with native plantings, will border one side of the playground area.

The walking trail, located on the north side of the park, will be extended around the remaining perimeter to close the loop. Nevenhoven said he thinks that 16 laps will equal a mile. Three fitness stations will be installed along the trail. An area for games will include ping pong tables and equipment for bring-your-own bags, and backgammon and checkerboard tables.

Improvements to the fishing pond on the south side of the park include the addition of limestone to add to the embankment on the shore of the pond. The material to accomplish this is repurposed limestone that had surrounded the old playground equipment.

The pond will continue to be stocked with fish, as are all of the ponds within Elburn, said Public Works Director Phil Van Bogaert.