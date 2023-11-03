Facing long road to recovery, injured Kane County sheriff’s detective remains positive

Kane County Sheriff’s Detective Brian Anderson is facing a long and difficult recovery -- one that’ll be measured in years, not days or weeks -- from devastating injuries suffered in an on-duty crash Oct. 23.

But Anderson’s colleagues tell us he’s up to the challenge, bolstered by daily hospital visits from colleagues and an outpouring of support from the law enforcement community and the public.

“Detective Anderson’s spirits have been good despite his injuries,” sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Wasson said via email Thursday. “He is an extremely positive person and has maintained a positive outlook throughout this incident.”

Anderson has undergone four surgeries for multiple leg fractures and other serious injuries, according to an online fundraiser launched this week to help him and his family through his recovery.

“He will be in a wheelchair for several months and is expected to be moved to a rehabilitation center in the next week,” Wasson told us. “We are unsure as to the timeline of him being able to return to work. However, in terms of full recovery, it will be years, not weeks or months.”

Anderson, 33, was on his way to conduct surveillance on a robbery suspect just before 7 a.m. Oct. 23 when his unmarked vehicle was struck head-on by a large pickup truck hauling a trailer along Route 47 near Pingree Grove, police have said.

According to the online fundraising page, the detective was trapped in his vehicle for 45 minutes before first responders could free him from the wreckage and airlift him to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital’s Level 1 trauma center in Downers Grove.

The driver of the pickup and his two passengers were taken to Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Illinois State Police Trooper Melissa Albert-Lopez said Thursday the investigation into the crash remains open and ongoing. A search of Kane County court records did not reveal any charges yet filed in connection with the collision.

How you can help

The Yard Foundation, a Chicago-based nonprofit that provides funding and other assistance to first responders, and their families who are in need, is running the online fundraiser for Anderson’s family. You can find it at www.theyardfoundation.org/support-detective-brian-anderson.

The fundraiser aims to raise at least $25,000 to help the Anderson family pay for medical costs, home modifications and other care and resources they’ll need during the detective’s recovery.

