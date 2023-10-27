Man charged with drug-induced homicide in St. Charles

A man has been charged with drug-induced homicide, accused of supplying fentanyl that killed a woman in June in St. Charles.

Eric R. Fabisiak, 24, of the 6N800 block of Aurora Avenue, unincorporated St. Charles, is also charged with the manufacture or delivery of fentanyl, according to Kane County court records.

St. Charles police say they responded at 1:33 p.m. on June 16 to a residence in the 1100 block of South Third Street. They found the victim, 24-year-old Amun Ahmed of Bolingbrook.

The case was investigated by St. Charles police and the North Central Narcotics Task Force.

The charges were filed Oct. 24.