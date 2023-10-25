Kane County’s newest roundabout set to open by Thanksgiving

A new roundabout connecting Fabyan Parkway, Main Street and Bliss Road in Blackberry Township should be open to traffic by Thanksgiving. (Jeff Knox)

A new roundabout in Kane County will connect Fabyan Parkway, Main Street and Bliss Road.

The roundabout is scheduled to be open to traffic by Thanksgiving.

The intersection of Main Street and Fabyan Parkway in Blackberry Township was the source of several rear-end crashes, said Jennifer O’Connell of the Kane County Division of Transportation.

County officials broke ground on the $12 million project in August 2022 as part of a larger plan to build another north-south corridor through central Kane County, which would provide an alternative to Randall Road.

The Daily Herald accepts suggestions for something you’d like to see their drone pilots photograph, email skyviewailyherald.com with your idea.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20231021/suburban-skyview-new-roundabout-nearing-completion