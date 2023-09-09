Geneva seeks feedback in community survey

Geneva residents and community stakeholders can help shape the future direction of the city by participating in the 2023 online survey.

According to a news release from the city, the survey results will guide the City Council as they determine priorities, improve services and update the city’s 2025 Strategic Plan.

All residents will receive a postcard in mid-September with a digital invitation to participate in the community survey, and are encouraged to use the invitation to share input.

Individuals who own a business, attend school, or frequently visit Geneva can access the survey from the city’s website at www.geneva.il.us.

Survey participants will weigh in on a variety of topics, including quality of life, governance, communications outreach, city services, Geneva’s commercial areas, environmental stewardship and more. Responses will help determine priorities and assist with updating the city’s strategic plan.

The survey, which can be completed in about 10 minutes, closes on Sunday, Oct. 1.

In addition to the survey, the public can share feedback with the city on an interactive map or leave a short video testimonial on the city’s community survey web page.

Preliminary survey results will be shared during a joint meeting between the Committee of the Whole and the City’s Strategic Plan Advisory Committee in October. The Strategic Plan Advisory Committee will incorporate the data and public input to identify and rank community priorities as they work to update the city’s strategic plan. Public input obtained through this process helps the City Council and city staff to develop a budget that enacts strategic plan goals and advances community priorities in the upcoming year.

For more information about the survey, contact Geneva Assistant City Administrator Ben McCready via email at bmccready@geneva.il.us. To learn more about Geneva’s 2025 Strategic Plan, visit the city’s website.