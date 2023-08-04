Obscurity owners request zoning change for new property west of the brewery

Owners of Obscurity Brewery accomplished the first step in obtaining a zoning change for property they bought west of the brewery. The Elburn Plan Commission on Tuesday, Aug 1, voted to recommend the change to the Village Board.

One of the owners Brandon Harris attended the Commission’s public hearing to talk about their plans for the properties and respond to questions and concerns from neighbors.

According to Harris, he, Lucas Goucher and the other owners bought the four parcels from the Elburn Co-op a few years ago. The parcel that included buildings with addresses 217 and 225 W. North St. and the parcel south of it are currently zoned Commercial Manufacturing. The other two parcels, west of the others, previously had been owned by the C&NW Railroad/Union Pacific Railroad and were never assigned a zoning classification.

“We want to change the zoning (to B-1 or Central Business District) to match what we’re doing,” Harris said.

The building at 217 W. North St., named The Warehouse on North, has been available for some time for commercial events, such as weddings and receptions, temporary retail operations and other special events.

Elburn residents may remember the Kris Kringle Market held there in December 2022 that featured vendors selling all things Christmas and the American Legion offering Christmas trees for sale in the lot next door.

Harris explained that a corner of the building at 225 W. North St., the old fertilizer building, would be used to install permanent bathrooms for use during the events, doing away with the port-a-potties currently there.

In addition to Obscurity’s owners’ zoning change request, they asked that the village add “Commercial Event Center” to the list of “permitted uses” for buildings zoned B-1. The definition for such a center would be “a building used for commercial events such as meetings, parties, weddings, receptions, live entertainment, and temporary indoor/outdoor retail operations/special.”

They also requested that “Game Rooms” be removed from the “special uses” list and added to the list of “permitted uses” for buildings zoned B-1. Village Administrator John Nevenhoven explained this would mean that the owner of any building zoned B-1 would not have to come before the plan commission or the village board for permission to use the building as a game room or a commercial event center.

Nevenhoven said that the term “game room” would be used for places like the old amusement arcades featuring pinball machines, dart boards and the like. He assured the people present that game rooms would not include slot machines, nor any video gambling.

“That’s a whole different thing,” he said.

Several residents who live in the area raised concerns during the public hearing. Bob King, who lives near the property, said he wanted to be assured that any remaining issues that storing fertilizer or other chemicals in that building might have caused would be dealt with and made safe for use by the public.

Harris told King that those issues likely were dealt with when they bought the property through their due diligence, but if there was anything further to be done, they would do it.

“You know who we are,” Harris said. “We pride ourselves in that – if we’re going to do it, we’ll do it right.”

Karen Howard, another neighbor, said that she remembers a huge reclamation that took place at that property. Her concern was that stormwater already is an issue in the neighborhood, and she was worried that additional building or more parking lots would make that problem worse.

Nevenhoven said he agreed that stormwater is a “big issue.”

“Before they start doing anything else on that property, we need to see stormwater improvements to that property,” he said. “It is a puzzle to solve. It’s something we are aware of and have discussed.”

Commissioner Dave Anderson summed up his feelings about the changes made.

“Long-term, this is a wise decision to make for everybody involved,” he said. “It’ll improve your property values. It might not tomorrow, but a year from tomorrow, there’ll be a difference.”

Harris said that any further development is still just in conversations.

“We don’t have a big war chest,” he said. “There are still quite a few steps to go.”

The next step will be for the Village Board to review the Plan Commission’s recommendations and vote on them at a future board meeting.