Three female pastors bring unique leadership to Fox Valley Presbyterian Church in Geneva

When worshippers attend services at Geneva’s Fox Valley Presbyterian Church, they won’t see any male pastors preaching from the pulpit.

That’s because for the first time in the church’s history, three female pastors are leading the Fox Valley Presbyterian Church.

Rev. Stephanie Anthony, pastor and head-of-staff at the church, said there are many female leaders in the Presbyterian Church throughout the county, especially in more rural congregations. While other women have held leadership positions in the Fox Valley congregation, having three female leaders at the same time, with no male pastors, is a first for the Geneva church, she said.

“We have had three women serve once before in capacities,” Anthony said. “[They were] only here for one or two years with some overlap. Having three of us in one church is very unique.”

The two associate pastors are Rev. Becky Bryan and Rev. Michelle Hwang.

Bryan, the most recent pastor to join the church, is the associate pastor for children, youth and families. She moved from Florida to serve the Fox Valley church in October 2022.

Hwang, the associate pastor of discipleship, focuses on the mission ministry, the adult formation and the church’s deacons. She has been with the Fox Valley church for about four and a half years.

As Anthony, Bryan and Hwang have been the first set of all-female pastors at the church, they’ve reflected on how it may differ from other forms of leadership.

“I don’t know if there’s a difference [between male and female leadership] per se,” Bryan said. “There’s a difference in the way people perceive the leadership. There are roles that people think different genders should occupy, but in reality, everyone has the same compassion and leadership skills.”

(From left) Rev. Becky Bryan, Rev. Michelle Hwang and Rev. Stephanie Anthony, who also serves as head of staff, form the all-female pastoral staff at Fox Valley Presbyterian Church in Geneva. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Wilma Van Arragon, a congregation member who is on the church’s communications committee, has watched the church grow from the challenges during COVID-19 lockdowns under the women’s leadership. She observed the church’s attempts to keep a solidified community through remote services and events.

“From my perspective, our church leadership has done an amazing job, during some very challenging times, to keep us focused on what we are called to do as a community of faith,” Arragon said. “Online and remote attendance, involvement in what we are called to do, such as social and environmental justice, have sometimes provided an alternative to traditional church attendance.”

Anthony has gotten to watch the church grow and flourish over the years. She has also observed the changes female leadership has brought forth and how it has been perceived.

“I’ve seen the church have to engage with what’s going on with the world around it in ways that are scary sometimes,” Anthony said. “We’ve seen folks get really engaged and excited about the church addressing relevant issues. There can be a lot of assumptions about what a woman leader should look like compared to a male leader. There can be some exciting surprises when someone doesn’t fit [either of] those molds.”

Congregation member Angela Bateman has maintained a relationship with the three pastors and has gotten to watch them work together to fulfill the church’s mission. Recently, the three pastors have been working to protest gun violence, increase clean water around the world and supporting other local organizations.

“I feel our church, with the strong leadership of all three women pastors, is in a great place to continue forward,” Bateman said. “They walk the walk and talk the talk. They are all invested and approachable. They lead and listen. And they are all willing to tackle things most churches are afraid to talk about.”

Each leader has her own specific sets of traits that help to improve church leadership, regardless of gender, said church member Lucas King.

“I think [the pastors] all have their own specialties and passions within ministry,” King said. “Like puzzle pieces, they fit together really well with the vision and skills of the congregation. Together, we make a united ministry team that is really impactful.”