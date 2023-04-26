Fun Bun Run 5K to raise money for Hope for Haitians

Hope for Haitians will host its annual Fun Bun Run 5K on Saturday, May 13 at the Kane County Government Center in Geneva.

The walk/race begins at 8:30 a.m., with registration, coffee, food and activities starting at 7:30 a.m.

According to a news release, the event will raise money for Hope for Haitians’ school built in Garde Saline, Haiti. The school provides education to children in nearby villages.

The organization has built 18 villages in Haiti, providing over 800 safe, sturdy homes for the poorest of the poor, the release stated.

To register, go to funbunrun.org.

The cost is $25 for adults and children 12 and under are free.

Contact Amy McTeague at Amy@hopeforhaitians.org for more information.