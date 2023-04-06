Fox Valley Orthopedics welcomes new internal medicine specialist

Fox Valley Orthopedics has announced the hiring of internal medicine specialist Dr. Michael Hernandez. Dr. Hernandez is accepting new adult and adolescent patients at FVO’s Elgin-Randall location.

With over 25 years of medical experience, Hernandez joined FVO to provide a comprehensive approach to nonsurgical treatment of a wide range of conditions, including arthritis and diabetes management, weight loss and nutrition, as well as spine and bone health, according to a news release.

For patients who need clearance for an upcoming orthopedic procedure, Hernandez also conducts pre-surgical physicals and is available to assist patients with health and lifestyle strategies for further preparation.

Hernandez earned his medical degree from the University of Illinois- Chicago, and completed his residency at Mercy Hospital & Medical Center in Chicago. He is currently a member of the American Medical Association, Kane County Medical Society, Cook County Medical Society and the Illinois Medical Society.

He is actively involved in several local organizations, and enjoys providing health and wellness education to residents living in the Fox Valley community.

For more information on Dr. Hernandez, visit fvortho.com/Hernandez or call 630-584-1400.