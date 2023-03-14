Geneva’s Western Avenue railroad crossing to close Friday

The Western Avenue railroad crossing will be closed to traffic starting at 9 a.m. Friday, March 17 as Union Pacific conducts maintenance repairs, according to a news release from the city.

The crossing is expected to be shut down to cars for three days and should be open by the morning of Monday, March 20. Commuter trains will continue to operate on their regular schedule.

Union Pacific has placed signage along the tracks to notify residents of the upcoming closure. A detour route will be established later in the week to direct motorists heading north on Western Avenue to turn left on Fabyan Parkway, then north on Randall Road, east on Kaneville Road, south on Gary Lane and then east on South Street, the release stated.

The detour will be reversed for drivers heading west on South Street. Western Avenue will remain open to local traffic, and patrons still will be able to access the Geneva Park District’s Sunset Community Center on the south side of the tracks, the release stated.

Any project updates will be posted on the city’s website at www.geneva.il.us.

The maintenance work is unrelated to Union Pacific’s Third Main Line project. Details about the ongoing construction of a new railroad line throughout Geneva can be found on the City’s website.