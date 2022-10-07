Mother and daughter to open Boutique Baby in downtown St. Charles

Boutique Baby is all about family.

The store, which will carry infant and toddler apparel and more, is a mother-daughter run business. St. Charles resident Deborah Giampapa owns the business and her daughter, Gianna Giampapa-Curtis, is Boutique Baby’s operations manager.

Boutique Baby, located at 92 S. First St., Suite C in downtown St. Charles, will have its grand opening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15 and from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 16.

Deborah Giampapa and her daughter, Gianna Giampapa-Curtis will op.en Boutique Baby at 92 S. 1st St. in doowntown St. Charles Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.comDeborah Giampapa)

“My passion was to bring to our community a store that could be from birth and beyond,” Giampapa said.

Giampapa knows something about that. Along with raising four children, she has more than 20 years of experience as a birthing-coach, lactation and post-partum specialist as well as experience in children’s apparel retail.

“I love everything that has to do with family and life,” she said. “I am living my joy and I get to do it with my daughter.”

This is her first business. Giampapa-Curtis said she is looking forward to working with her mom.

The two already have a close relationship.

“Even prior to opening a business, we spend every day together,” she said. “My mom is my best friend. We have a fun time bonding and we have a fun time shopping together. She’s an amazing mother, but then she’s an even better grandparent.”

The store will sell clothes for children up to 10 years old. Boutique Baby also plans to sell family lines.

“So you can match as a family,” Giampapa said. “Your son can get the same shirt as you or your daughter and you and your kids can all wear the same casual wear outfit. So we are going to carry lines that are coordinating family apparel to allow families to experience the joy that is created.”

That includes carrying matching family pajamas year-round. In addition, the store plans to carry maternity clothing.

“We’re really looking at developing a store that meets the needs of a family from birth and beyond,” Giampapa said.

And if you need to pick up a car seat, high chair or stroller, Boutique Baby plans to sell those as well.

“We want to be a one stop shop for infant needs and beyond in terms of hardware,” she said.

They are aware that plenty of children – and even adults – have sensitive skin and plan to stock the store with clothing lines that are safe for your skin along with being eco-friendly.

Giampapa-Curtis has two children who both have eczema. Her son, Jaxon is 3 1/2 years old and her daughter Rose is 1.

Jaxon has severe eczema.

“That created our passion in finding clothing lines that are incredibly healthy,” Giampapa said. “You are not putting anything on a newborn’s skin or sensitive skin that could cause allergies or irritation.”

That has been a priority for Giampapa-Curtis as well.

“You don’t want to see your child in pain,” she said. “That’s extremely hard. Mom mode kicks into gear. It’s about trying to find the best clothing option for that condition and then keeping it reasonable, where it’s not astronomical to afford.”

More information about Boutique Baby is available at its website, shopboutiquebaby.com.