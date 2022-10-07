Employees at Geneva veterinary clinic mourning loss of co-worker killed while crossing the street

GENEVA – Employees at a Geneva veterinary clinic are mourning the loss of their fellow co-worker, who was killed while crossing the street late last month.

Tammy Berke, 55, of Batavia, worked at Valley Animal Hospital, 810 E. State St., on Geneva’s East side, a veterinarian there confirmed. The animal hospital is near where a car struck Berke Sept. 28, on East State Street just west of Eastside Drive in Geneva.

“We, at Valley Animal Hospital, are grieving,” Dr. Jennie Christakos stated in an email.

Berke later died at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva. The driver was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

“The sudden loss of our beloved co-worker and friend, Tammy Berke, has been most difficult,” Christakos wrote. “Tammy was an extremely hard worker – a natural with animals. She will be sorely missed at Valley Animal Hospital. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tammy’s family and friends.”

Geneva police still are investigating Berke’s death.

“Our detectives are still conducting interviews and working to obtain data from the vehicle,” Deputy Chief Brian Maduzia stated in an email Thursday.

Kane County Coroner Rob Russell said the preliminary autopsy showed that Berke died from blunt force trauma from being hit by a car.

Yurs Funeral Home in St. Charles is handling the arrangements, but no obituary or funeral information is available and the website states a celebration of Berke’s life will be held at a later date.