Geneva’s Festival of the Vine returns in September in a new location

Festival of the Vine returns to Geneva Sept. 9-11 in a new location. This year’s event will be held on South 4th and James streets.

“Everything you love about this festival can be found in a new location. The Geneva Police have done a phenomenal job of keeping everyone safe crossing State Street during previous Festival of the Vines. However, it was mutually decided that the event should move across the street to James and South Fourth streets,” said Laura Rush, communications director, Geneva Chamber of Commerce.

According to a news release from the chamber, Geneva Chamber member restaurants will be showcased along with a variety of wine for purchase. There will also be beer and seltzer offerings.

For more than 40 years, restaurants have set up under one huge tent offering three of their favorite signature items. Visitors purchase tickets and buy a “taste” at one of the featured restaurants in the tent, while unique wines from around the world will be available for purchase, the release stated.

Enjoy versatile local and Chicago area musical entertainers on the stage. Other events during the festival include an arts and crafts show, merchant wine events, business booths, activities for the kids and complimentary horse drawn carriage rides plus shopping in Geneva’s historic downtown.

Times vary for individual events and food and wine purchase.

Tickets can be purchased in advance beginning Aug. 22 at https://www.genevachamber.com/product/festival-of-the-vine-tickets/. Tickets must be picked up at the Chamber office by Sept. 7 or will be held at Will Call during the event. No refunds will be issued for unused tickets.

A complete schedule will be available mid-August at genevachamber.com.