Fox River Arts Ramble to feature artists from Elgin to Aurora

More than 50 artists from across the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas will be celebrated during the Fox River Arts Ramble from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11.

According to a news release, 14 venues from Elgin to Aurora will feature work from local artists during the self-guided tours.

The Fox River Arts Ramble is a collaborative effort among Fine Line Creative Arts Center, the St. Charles Arts Council, the Geneva Center for the Arts and Water Street Studio, the release stated. It was created in 2017 to invite the public into artist studios and galleries. Fine Line Creative Arts Center, Geneva Center for the Arts and Water Street Studios will host artists in outdoor tents.

The St. Charles Arts Council will host artists at Kava Diem Coffee Shop and will host an artist reception from 2-4 p.m. The public is welcome to attend. Other venues include local galleries and places of business, the release stated..

“The Fox River Arts Ramble provides easy access to art work from artists who live right here in the Fox River Valley,” stated Kathryn Hill, executive director of the St. Charles Arts Council. “The talent that resides right here in our own back yard is incredible.”

Participating venues include:

AURORA: Amy Morton’s Stolp Island Social, Gallery 1904, Society 57/Aurora Art League.

BATAVIA: Boardwalk Shops, 407 Elm Pop-Up Outdoor Gallery and Water Street Studios.

ELGIN: Funky Rooster Tattoo and Art Gallery.

GENEVA: Geneva Center for the Arts.

ST. CHARLES: 3 AM Studio, 116 Gallery at Mixology Salon Spa, Fine Line Creative Arts Center, Kava Diem, Riverlands Brewing Company and Susan Neri Waldron Studio.

In addition to individual studios, artist “hubs” will be located at Fine Line Creative Arts Center, the Geneva Center for the Arts, Kava Diem and Water Street Studios.

For further information,contact Kathryn Hill, executive director of the St. Charles Arts Council at info@stcharlesartscouncil.org.