Sugar Grove Corn Boil returns this summer after 2-year hiatus

It’s been almost three years since folks last enjoyed the Sugar Grove Corn Boil, a summertime staple for many families.

After being canceled the last two years because of the pandemic, the popular community event returns the last weekend in July.

“Our main slogan is ‘Where friends and family come together to have fun,’ ” said Jackie Link, treasurer of the Sugar Grove Corn Boil. “That’s what it comes down to. People want to engage in community, come together, to meet neighbors.”

This year’s event begins at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 28, in Volunteer Park, 61 S. Main St., Sugar Grove, with a carnival, vendors and two movies in the park. New this year is the addition of several food trucks so festival-goers can enjoy a variety of cuisines in addition to the regular food vendor lineup, Link said.

Ashley Korbal shares corn on the cob Friday with her daughter, Lillian, during a previous Sugar Grove Corn Boil. (Mary Beth)

The official kickoff to the festival is Friday, July 29, with a community parade, Link said.

Live music begins on Friday night with country act Nashville Electric opening for headliner Whiskey Romance. On Saturday, Semple takes the stage and will feature classic rock and pop covers.

A fireworks show is scheduled for Saturday night.

A classic car show closes out the event Sunday. Link said a DJ will be spinning tunes for the car show.

Link said the committee is considering adding another live band for Sunday night.

Freshly boiled corn will be available all four days, as will a beer tent, she said.

Link said the festival relies on donations, sponsorships and volunteers to make the event a success every year. Monetary donations are being accepted for the fireworks show. Volunteers are needed to help solicit the community and local businesses for donations.

“The fireworks show is talked about every year, but without funding, it won’t happen,” Link said. “We’ve put on a great presentation every year and we want to continue to do so. People look forward to it.”

The Sugar Grove Corn Boil carnival. (Jonathan Bilyk)

Volunteers are needed the weekend of the event to help with parking, shucking corn, picking up trash and more. Community members can volunteer for one hour, one full day or for multiple days.

“Our committee has been planning for this and waiting for this, but our community needs this event,” Link said of bringing the festival back after the pandemic forced two cancellations. “We need to get back out and start our lives. This is a good opportunity to enjoy our neighbors and get together. I believe it’s an important tradition.”

For information about the Sugar Grove Corn Boil, or to learn more about volunteer or sponsorship opportunities, visit the event website.



