Track and field: Kaneland board unanimously approves replacing high school track

KANELAND — A new era is set to begin on the track at Kaneland High School.

After years of hearing the concerns of coaches, parents and students, the Kaneland board of education unanimously voted Monday to fully replace the school’s track.

The board members agreed on a plan in which a contractor would remove the existing track’s surface and replace both the asphalt and sub-stone base. After completing that, the contractors will add the new track surface on top.

The plan is projected to cost around $1.14 million and expected to be finished at some point during the fall. The board members agreed to listen to bids and hope to make a final decision before the board meeting set for May 29.

During the over 45-minute discussion between board members, how quickly the track could be done and if it could be done correctly was bought up multiple times. Issues ranging from the drainage to different types of gravel were also brought up.

Board member Aaron McCauley said that after speaking with coaches about the situation, there was definitely a sense of urgency to get the project done, especially considering the negligence it has faced.

“We’re only here because of negligence,” McCauley said. “We wouldn’t be here unless a student got hurt and we weren’t faced with a lawsuit. And that’s the problem. We want a sound track.”

In addition, the board members agreed in a majority to stop progress on resurfacing the bus parking lot in order to put the priority on redoing the track. The parking lot was originally voted on in 2023, with the board originally agreeing to take some of the funds meant for the track and allocating them toward the parking lot. By holding off the project, the board hopes to limit the hit the school’s funds will take.

“If we could subsidize by putting off other projects such as the parking lot, I’m in full support of that,” board president Addam Gonzales said during the meeting. “To be honest, the track has been put off long enough. It’s time to maybe look at other projects that we could delay in order to take care of this large problem that is right in front of us.”

The track at Peterson Field was constructed back in 1976, making it 48 years old. The surface was last redone in 1997, making it 27 years old. According to the American Sports Builder Association, it is recommended that a track be resurfaced every 8 to 10 years. The base is meant to be replaced every 30 years.

The issue of the track was originally brought up by former boys track and field coach Eric Baron back in 2012. Since then, the situation was bought up on four different occasions (2013, 2016, 2019, 2023). On each of those occasions, the board did not recommend replacing the track, but to rather patch the track’s surface, causing it to become misshapen.

On Feb. 29, Kaneland’s track issues escalated to a new height after a student athlete broke his hand and wrist while doing hurdle drills on the track. Another student would injure themselves in the pole vault pit later in the season.

On March 7, principal Dr. James Horn, athletic director David Rohlman and boys track and field coach Andy Drendel came to a consensus that the track was not fit to host competitions, including the Peterson Prep, which had been held at Kaneland for 51 years.

Prior to the debate, seven members of the Kaneland community, which included alumni, parents of current track and field athletes, and family members of alumni gave their testimonies as to why the track should be redone. Of those was Jim Claypool, who was there for his son, Mark, who graduated from Kaneland in 1977. He talked about how important track and field is in Kaneland and how disappointing it’s been to see the track be put on the backburner for so long.

“Imagine how (former coach Bruce “Pete” Peterson) would feel about this,” Ralph Drendel, who was speaking for Jim Claypool at the lectern, said. “Here was a man who was bigger than life. The football field is named in his honor, and it is framed by a condemned track. How can we allow this to happen?”

Kaneland also had an online petition that accumulated over 2,300 signatures over a span of two weeks. Karl Moos, whose son, Alex, runs for the track team, said the amount was equal to over half of the people enrolled in the district, which shows what the members of the community truly want.

“We all recognize that the people on the board didn’t create this problem; you inherited it,” Moos said. “The difference here is that when we inherit problems, we don’t always have the authority to change it. You have the chance to correct the problems created by previous board members.”

Andy Drendel, who couldn’t be at the meeting due to the boys track and field team competing in a meet against Plainfield North and West Aurora, was being updated on the meeting throughout the night from both his mother and father. He said hearing about the number of community members coming forward made him proud of the community.

“Our saying back when I was a kid going through Kaneland, and even before that, was ‘Kaneland pride never dies,’ ” Drendel said. “And I see a lot of alumni and parents, even some of current athletes, showing what that Kaneland pride entails.”

Drendel said his athletes were keeping track via the livestream on their way back from the meet. After the vote was read, the athletes couldn’t help but be excited.

“It’s exciting to know that there’s finally a light at the end of the tunnel,” Drendel said. “I think tomorrow, the sun’s going to shine a little brighter on the track teams.”