Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Jake Gagne, Kaneland, track and field, senior

Name: Jake Gagne
School: Kaneland, senior
Sport: Track and field
Why he was selected: Gagne took fourth in the 100-meter dash, sixth in the 200 dash and helped relays to fourth- and third-place finishes at the Peterson Invite on Friday. Gagne was voted the Athlete of Week in an online vote. Here is his Q&A with Jake Bartelson.
Bartelson: From a bird’s-eye view, how would you put your outdoor season into perspective? Going how you hoped?
Gagne: I believe I have exceeded the coaches’ and my own expectations. I am very happy with how the season has gone so far. There has been a lot of improvement.
Bartelson: What’s been an important ingredient into your success this spring?
Gagne: Something that has really helped with my success this year is having a positive mindset. Being confident in my team’s capabilities makes me want to have the same impact they do.
Bartelson: What value does running track add to your life/future plans?
Gagne: Running track has put me in a position to attend college and continue to do the thing I love. I want to continue to improve and see where it takes me.
Bartelson: Do you have a friend who is having a fantastic track season that you feel should have some spotlight? Who, and what’s a quick synopsis?
Gagne: I believe I owe credit to my teammates Chris Ruchaj and Anthony Urban. Without their competition every week, we wouldn’t be as fast as we are. They have had major success in the [4x100 relay], as well as carrying our sprint relays.
Bartelson: For fun, for your favorite NFL team, what prospect(s) do you hope they’ll draft in the first round on Thursday? Why?
Gagne: Da Bears of course! I really hope we can get a defensive/offensive lineman. We have so many picks this draft and I’m sure you can agree they need those positions the most and to protect [quarterback Justin] Fields.