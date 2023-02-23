Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Dom Munaretto, St. Charles East, wrestling, freshman

Name: Dom Munaretto
School: St. Charles East, freshman
Sport: Wrestling
Why he was selected: St. Charles East freshman Dom Munaretto won the Class 3A 106-pound state wrestling title Feb. 18 to improve to 50-0 on the season. He is the Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his Q&A with Jacob Bartelson.
Bartelson: Last Saturday mat side, you said you watched your cousin Anthony Randazzo of Marian Central lose in the Class 2A 138-pound finals in 2017. Are you the first in your family to win a state title now?
Munaretto: Yeah, he was the closest. He got second and no one else ever came that close.
Bartelson: Considering that, how important is that to you now you’re the first?
Munaretto: It means a lot to know how far I’ve come and how far I’ve come as a wrestler to where I’m able to get this good and win [a title]. It feels amazing.
Bartelson: Wins and success fuel people, but beyond that, what else fuels you to be the wrestler you are?
Munaretto: I just enjoy it. I like beating people [and] I like physically dominating. [I like] using my strength versus their strength.
Bartelson: What did you do to celebrate your title win? Have a steak?
Munaretto: I ate. I had a burger and ice cream.
Bartelson: Team sectionals is Tuesday and, hopefully, an appearance for Saturday [at state]. How does the team feel ahead of it?
Munaretto: We feel ready. We’re ready to kick some butt. We think we got this.
Bartelson: Is there a college or former wrestler you’ve looked up to?
Munaretto: I like a lot of wrestlers, but I always want to be the first ‘Me’. I don’t want there to be anyone like myself, so I don’t look up to anyone.