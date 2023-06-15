Mystery Diner in Batavia: Lumes marks two delicious decades

When friends suggested joining them for breakfast, we knew the destination would be Lumes Pancake House and Restaurant in Batavia, which this year marks its 20th anniversary.

It’s their longtime favorite spot for a leisurely treat to start the day. We relied on Lumes for delicious carryout during the pandemic, but are so glad to return to enjoy the restaurant’s warm and relaxed atmosphere. The free-standing building is part of the business plaza near the southeast corner of Fabyan Parkway and Randall Road.

The Stuffed French Toast is outstanding. (Shaw Local News Network photo)

One companion ordered the Stuffed French Toast, featuring thick slices filled with whipped cream cheese. He added fresh fruit to his order, so the French toast arrived colorfully crowned with strawberries, blueberries and banana slices. The French toast is kissed with butter and syrup, then dusted with powdered sugar.

What draws him back to Lumes?

“The staff is attentive, very friendly,” he said. “The menu is smaller post-COVID, but you still have a very nice selection of items for your meals. The food is prepared quickly and comes out very tasty.”

This Breakfast Club offering arrived with eggs, sausage, bacon and crepes filled with cream cheese as well as berries. (Shaw Local News Network photo)

Another companion selected one of the Breakfast Club offerings, picking the Club Four. A fun sampler plate, it features eggs cooked to order, a generous slice of bacon, a sausage link and two delicate crepes selected with fruit.

“Nice and soft, the crepes were cream filled with a mixed fruit compote – raspberries, strawberries and blueberries,” he said. “It was delicious.”

He noted the coffee is always great – brewed fresh all day long. “Your cup is never empty.”

The Old Time Country skillet satisfies a breakfast craving. (Shaw Local News Network photo)

Craving a big breakfast, I chose the Old Time Country skillet, ordering eggs over easy atop the hearty combination of ham, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and Monterey Jack cheese. Anticipating two eggs, I instead discovered the restaurant for certain recipes serves two smaller eggs in place of each single one, providing a rich double-yolk offering for egg lovers. A quartet of eggs topped my dish.

The skillet is served with hash browns and choice of pancakes or toast. For a small up-charge, I chose their flavorful, well-prepared gluten-free pancakes.

The savory corned beef is plentiful in the Reuben sandwich at Lumes in Batavia. (Shaw Local News Network photo)

The fourth member of our group skipped right over breakfast to land on one of the restaurant’s signature luncheon offerings, a Reuben sandwich.

“The generous portion of deli corned beef between layers of Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and grilled marble rye constituted a sandwich that will bring me back for more,” he said. “The waffle fries were hot and crispy, and were icing on the cake.”

The menu presents a variety of fresh twists, including an Eggs Benedict recipe with smoked Norwegian salmon with two poached eggs on a toasted English muffin, with organic arugula and Hollandaise sauce, served with fruit on the side. For lunch, there’s a variety of salads, sandwiches and burgers. Lumes is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

We’re looking forward to conversation over breakfast at Lumes again soon.

• The Mystery Diner is a newsroom employee at the Kane County Chronicle. The diner’s identity is not revealed to the restaurant staff before or during the meal. If the Mystery Diner cannot recommend the establishment, we will not publish a review.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Lumes Pancake House and Restaurant

WHERE: 1902 W. Fabyan Parkway, Batavia

PHONE: 630-761-9676

INFORMATION: www.lumesbatavia.com