Mystery Diner in St. Charles: Pho Ly’s Vietnamese cuisine ‘fully’ satisfying

Across all cultures, whether it’s chicken noodle or ramen, a steaming bowl of soup signifies a remedy to what ails you. Comforting bowls of pho are the specialty dish at Pho Ly.

Pho is a traditional Vietnamese noodle and broth soup that can have a variety of meats, and is served with add-your-own toppings. The name Pho Ly comes from brothers Minh Ly and Hai Ly, who own the restaurant along with Minh’s wife, MongDep Tran.

I would preface this review by saying that I have always had an affinity for pho, but am very particular about it. For the past several years, I have traveled to a Hoffman Estates spot at least once per month to get my pho fix. From now on, one of my favorite pho destinations will be in downtown St. Charles.

My date and I were welcomed with quick and friendly service from staff. The restaurant is full of natural light and the soothing aroma of broth. We marveled at the many steaming bowls traveling from the kitchen to tables, while we looked over the menu.

The Vietnamese egg rolls are prepared with ground pork, mushroom, carrots and cabbage, and served with a lime fish sauce. (Mystery Diner)

We started with an order of egg rolls and spring rolls. Quite different from the Chinese egg roll served with sweet and spicy sauces, Pho Ly’s traditional Vietnamese egg rolls are filled with ground pork, mushroom, carrots and cabbage, and served with a lime fish sauce.

The spring rolls are filled with shrimp, vermicelli noodles, lettuce, bean sprouts and pork, all wrapped in a sticky Vietnamese rice paper called bánh tráng, and served with peanut dipping sauce.

Very different in taste and appearance, both rolls were packed with a variety of textures. The fried egg rolls were heavier and piping hot, while the spring rolls, served cold, were light and refreshing.

The shrimp were perfectly cooked in the spring rolls, which are served cold. (Mystery Diner)

The egg roll, in its thin wonton wrapper, gave a satisfying crunch, while the inside was hot and peppery. The spring roll’s shrimp were perfectly cooked, the sprouts and lettuce providing a snap to each bite, and the dipping sauce brought a rich savory flavor.

For our meals, we shared a bowl of pho prepared with rare steak, and a pork Bahn Mi.

The Pork Bahn Mi is No. 13 on the menu at Pho Ly in St. Charles. (Mystery Diner)

The Bahn Mi is a traditional Vietnamese sandwich with marinated pork served on a crispy baguette and topped with pickled carrots, daikon and cucumber, fresh jalapeño and cilantro.

Perfect for a light lunch, the Bahn Mi’s pork was tender and rich, with a nice balance of crunch and tang from the pickled veggies.

The highlight of our meal was the pho. The silky broth had a gentle umami flavor that builds with each spoonful, and the steak, which I have found can be tough in pho, was perfectly tender. Our bowl was left with nary a drop.

This pho prepared with steak is No. 18 on the menu at Pho Ly. Basil, sprouts, jalapeño and lime are served on the side, with sriracha and hoisin condiments popular add-ons. (Mystery Diner)

Basil, sprouts, jalapeño and lime are served on the side to flavor pho to everyone’s own liking. Sriracha and hoisin sauce are also popular pho add-ons.

Whether you are feeling under the weather or just in the mood for some comfort food, a bowl of pho from Pho Ly will warm the soul.

The owners have made great use of their space, creating a comfortable, modern environment that’s home to elevated Vietnamese cuisine.

• The Mystery Diner is a newsroom employee at the Kane County Chronicle. The diner’s identity is not revealed to the restaurant staff before or during the meal. If the Mystery Diner cannot recommend the establishment, we will not publish a review.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Pho Ly

WHERE: 305 W. Main St., St. Charles

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday (except Tuesdays); 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays

INFORMATION: 630-797-5099, www.pholystcharles.com