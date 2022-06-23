Mystery Diner in Geneva: FoxFire a perennial favorite on dining scene

A hidden gem of a patio is right behind the vintage building in Geneva housing FoxFire, which next year will celebrate its 20th anniversary as a popular purveyor of steaks, chops and seafood.

We had a lovely table on the secluded patio, which sits about a half block west of the Fox River, and sports views of the waterway just beyond the ample parking lot.

Fire Watch, an oatmeal stout on draft, and a split of sparkling. (Shaw Media photo)

As we pondered the menu over a split of prosecco and Fire Watch, an oatmeal stout on draft, we started our meal with one of the shareables, the Asian calamari. A light and crispy batter enveloped the delicate and tasty seafood, matched with two dipping sauces that complemented each other well: a lemon aioli and sweet chili sauce.

Asian calamari at FoxFire in Geneva. (Shaw Media photo)

The appetizer was served with rolls and whipped butter.

The evening’s superlative special presented two flat iron steak skewers, grilled with mushrooms, sweet red peppers and purple onions. (Shaw Media photo)

My fellow diner chose the evening’s special, two flat iron steak skewers, grilled with mushrooms, sweet red peppers and al dente, purple onions. Perfectly grilled, the meat was lean and wonderfully tender, paired with succulent vegetables. His meal included soup, which was a satisfying Tuscan sausage and kale recipe brimming with veggies.

Soup was Tuscan sausage and kale. (Shaw Media photo)

“It was a great al fresco meal,” he said.

The Southwest Cobb salad was a refreshing, summery dish. (Shaw Media photo)

I chose the Southwest Cobb salad, which arrived with large strips of blackened, prime Angus rib-eye steak for a 10-ounce serving, with a savory, not overly spicy rub, atop flavorful mixed greens, studded with corn kernels, black beans, ripe grape tomatoes, avocado, bacon, queso fresco and a hard-boiled egg, accompanied by a creamy, avocado-cilantro dressing. One can opt for chicken breast in place of steak.

The patio at FoxFire in Geneva overlooks the Fox River a half block away. (Shaw Media photo)

And while we dined, we were treated to excellent live music on the patio, for a perfect night out.

We took a wistful look at the sweets menu, but we hadn’t left room for dessert. The temptations ranged from gelato, Death by Chocolate Cake and creme brulee to a lemon berry cake.

Our terrific server confirmed the restaurant’s popular burger special is still offered all day on Mondays. FoxFire produces an outstanding burger, which includes a choice of soup, salad or fries. She told us the recently launched sister enterprise, Copper Fox on South Third Street, offers the burger deal on Wednesdays, adding that the new space has a special focus as an event venue.

Part of the appeal at FoxFire is the agile pivot from more casual selections to elegant, upscale cuisine, such as twin lobster tails, the Duroc pork chop with a mushroom-truffle crust, pecorino cheese, grilled asparagus and a white wine truffle cream sauce, and steaks with an array of delectable embellishments. There’s much to savor.

• The Mystery Diner is a newsroom employee at the Kane County Chronicle. The diner’s identity is not revealed to the restaurant staff before or during the meal. If the Mystery Diner cannot recommend the establishment, we will not publish a review.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: FoxFire

WHERE: 17 W. State St. (Route 38), Geneva

PHONE: 630-593-7800

INFORMATION: foxfiregeneva.com