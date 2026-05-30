Geneva’s Bennett Konkey, Aurora Central Catholic’s 4x800-meter relay earn top seed: KCC boys state roundup

It was quite a preliminary round for Geneva junior Bennett Konkey and the Aurora Central Catholic 4x800-meter relay team.

Konkey finished Day 1 of the Class 3A boys track and field state championships with the top times in both the 100 (10.58) and 200 (21.24), while the Chargers’ ran the top time in the 4x800 (7:48.98) in Class 2A to help qualify them for the finals, which will be held Saturday at O’Brien Field in Charleston.

Of the Kane County teams at the state meet, St. Charles North had the most individual qualifiers advance to the finals with four. Lucas Tenbrock sits in fifth in the Class 3A discus (51.56 meters) while Cooper Kowalczyk threw 17.46 meters in the shot put for eighth. The 4x800 team finished ninth with a 7:47.61 and Christian Enger finished 11th in the 800 in 1:56.12.

Kaneland was close behind with three finals qualifiers in Class 2A. Both the 4x100 (42.04) and 4x200 (1:27.69) won its respective heats and hold the second seed heading into the finals. Gavin Smith also qualified for the finals in the 800, running a 1:56.97 for 11th.

Other qualifiers for the finals include St. Charles East’s 4x400 relay, which secured the fifth seed in Class 3A after running a 3:18.17 to win its heat, and Batavia’s Darin Ashiru, who sits in 12th in the Class 3A triple jump after recording a leap of 13.78 meters.