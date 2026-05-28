Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Kaneland’s Jackson Boryc, senior, boys track and field

Name: Jackson Boryc

School: Kaneland, senior

Sport: Boys track and field

What he did: At the Class 2A Rochelle Sectional, Boryc qualified for state in the 100-meter dash, and was also a part of the sectional-champion 4x100 and 4x200, as well as the state-qualifying 4x400 relays to lead the Knights to a second-place finish.

Boryc was named the Athlete of the Week based on the results of an online vote.

Here is his Q&A with sports reporter Joel Boenitz.

How do you feel you performed at the sectional meet?

Boryc: I thought I did decent, but I think I could have done a little bit better. We didn’t run personal-bests in any of my races, but I still qualified in all of our events so I did good enough, but I still think I could have done better.

How did it feel to qualify for state in four events?

Boryc: It feels great, but kind of like Kobe Bryant said, job’s not finished.

What’s the feeling of being a sectional champion in both the 4x100 and 4x200?

Boryc: It’s awesome. Our 4x200 handoffs were honestly pretty terrible too, we almost got disqualified because our handoffs were so bad. But to run that good of a time with some bad handoffs it felt pretty good. And then the 4x100 we ran pretty well, but we missed our season best by five hundredths of a second.

What was the feeling of qualifying as an individual in the 100?

Boryc: It was great. I was seeded very well headed into the meet. I didn’t run as good as I could have and I’m not seeded well at state but I’m very hopeful that I can out-place it pretty well if I run my best race.

All three relay teams did not have a lot of turnover from last season, with one guy returning on all three. How has the team developed as the season’s progressed?

Boryc: I think the guys have just grown a lot. Colton Van Dyke has developed greatly as an athlete in the last year, he’s great in the 400 and really good in the 100 and 200 as well. And the same goes with Noah Cornell, who ran similar times as me last year, he’s really developed all year long. And then Ben Karl, he’s just been really good.

As the only senior, what’s your role been on the team?

Boryc: It’s really just been trying to work with everyone as a team. When you’re surrounded by juniors and seniors, it’s a pretty similar feeling, but I try to support everyone a little extra and try to be a team captain for the team. Even though I’m not technically declared as a captain, I try my best to lead the team.

What’s your goal at state in your four events?

Boryc: In the 100 I want to get in the top 25. But in all of our relays, the goal is All-State. And in the 4x100 and 4x200 especially, we really want to get a top podium placement, like top 3 in the 4x100 and then win it all in the 4x200.

Any superstitions?

Boryc: I don’t wear socks at the meet. I feel like every time I wear socks with spikes, I just feel like I run slower and don’t feel as good.

Favorite pre-meet meal?

Boryc: The day before a meet, I always like spaghetti and meatballs to carb load. I always did it for soccer and it just feels like a pre-meet meal that’s good and makes me perform better.