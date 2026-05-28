$400K in property damages estimated in early-morning house fire in South Elgin

(file photo) The South Elgin and Countryside Fire Protection District responded to a house fire in South Elgin on May 28, 2026.

A house fire in South Elgin left the home uninhabitable with an estimated $400,000 in property damages.

The South Elgin and Countryside Fire Protection District responded around 3:48 a.m. on May 28 to Arthur Avenue in South Elgin.

Upon arrival, fire crews encountered a heavy fire in the rear of the house extending into the attic. Thick smoke billowed across the rooftop.

All occupants were able to evacuate safely from the residence, according to a release.

A partial roof collapse occurred during the fire crews efforts to subdue the blaze. The fire was brought under control in around two hours.

“The residence sustained significant fire damage and was deemed uninhabitable,” the fire district said in the release.

Preliminary property damage estimates of the house are around $275,000. Another $125,000 in property damage of contents inside the house is estimated.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Several local agencies assisted at the scene, including the Elgin Fire Department, the St. Charles Fire Department, the Batavia Fire Department, and the East Dundee Fire Protection District, among others.