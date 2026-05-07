Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: St. Francis’s Chase Grigonis, sophomore, baseball

Name: Chase Grigonis

School: St. Francis, sophomore

Sport: Baseball

What he did: Across four games, Grigonis went 7 for 14 at the plate with two doubles and a home run. He also allowed just three earned runs and struck out 13 over 10⅔ innings on the mound, picking up three wins, all in games that went into extra-innings.

Grigonis was selected as the Athlete of the Week based on the results of an online vote.

Here’s his Q&A with sports reporter Joel Boenitz.

How do you feel you performed this past week?

Grigonis: I thought I had a great week. It was very exciting with three extra-inning games. The team played really well, and we got four wins which was the goal for the week.

What was your mindset coming in to pitch in relief in all four games?

Grigonis: I just had confidence. I trusted in myself and the great defense I had behind me and trusted that they would make the plays behind me, and they did.

You pitched into the seventh, eighth and even the ninth inning. What helped you through those innings to help you come out with wins?

Grigonis: I was just playing for my teammates. I knew that each of those games were going back and forth and everyone was giving 100% effort. And I wanted to do everything that I could to help my team get those wins.

You also hit your first varsity home run against De La Salle to end off the week. How did it feel to get that?

Grigonis: That was awesome. Going into that game we knew it was going to be a good game since the first one went to nine innings, and it just got the offense started and set the tone. And it showed, because the team hit really well.

You guys have won eight of your last nine games over the past two weeks. What’s the energy like in the dugout?

Grigonis: It’s super energetic, the dugout is super loud and it’s exciting. We just know that everybody’s all in and everybody’s willing to do whatever it takes to come out on top. It definitely motivates everyone, knowing that you’re playing for something bigger than yourself.

You’re one of four varsity returners from last year. How has the team’s confidence rose over the past few weeks?

Grigonis: As the season’s come along, I think we’re coming together as a team more. Everybody is finding their role, and I feel like we’re really molding together as a team.

You’ve been a big factor to the team’s success, batting .455 on the season while also posting a 1.14 ERA. What’s been the key to your success?

Grigonis: This offseason I put in a lot of hard work and stayed consistent. I focused on hitting and getting a lot bigger, putting on a lot of muscle in the weight room. The coaches really helped everyone get prepared too. The practice and preparations this season have been amazing, so when we all get into the game, we know what we’re doing.

Any superstitions?

Grigonis: Before every home game I always go across the street to Jersey Mike’s and get the No. 2 (Jersey Shore’s Favorite). I get it on Rosemary Parm bread and get it done Mike’s way.

What’s your walk-up song?

Grigonis: It’s “Follow God” by Kanye West.