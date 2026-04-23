Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: St. Francis’s Alyssa Freeman, softball, sophomore

Name: Alyssa Freeman

School: St. Francis, sophomore

Sport: Softball

What she did: Across four games, Freeman went 11 of 16 (.688 batting average) with a double and a home run, batting in eight runs and scoring six more. She also got three wins in the circle.

Freeman was selected as the Athlete of the Week based on the results of an online vote.

Here is her Q&A with sports reporter Joel Boenitz.

How do you feel you performed last week?

Freeman: I think I did pretty good. I started off the season a little rocky you could say. But after our tournament in Orangeville, Florida, things turned around. And then especially this week, in these past few games, they really showed my work this past offseason.

You went 11 of 16 this past week at the plate. What do you think has helped you most?

Freeman: I’d say my biggest challenge is timing for me, it always has been. But my dad has really helped me with a lot of drills and killed some time after school with me and hits with a round cage in our basement. So I’d say just working on that and then staying low in my legs with my power, that helps a lot.

You went from batting second in the lineup to third. What has that change been like?

Freeman: Our coach asked me at the beginning of the season where I felt most comfortable batting and I said third, because I feel like having runners on base gives me a lot of motivation to drive in runs. This past season I’ve been working on getting stronger, so doing that and knowing I have the power to drive in runs has been helpful.

You’ve also been seeing a lot more time in the circle as a starter this season. How have you adapted to that role?

Freeman: To be honest, I tried to quit pitching this year because I stopped pitching in travel ball since I don’t want to do it in college. But they really needed me, so I decided to step up in that role. At first, I didn’t know how well it was going to go because I had not thrown a pitch since last season. But honestly, it has been going great, and we’ve been really like working on to limit my innings so I can play more infield. And I like to start to get it out of the way and then have other pitchers come in.

Favorite drink before a game?

Freeman: I’ve been having a pink slush Alani Nu drink before each game.

What’s your favorite pitch to throw?

Freeman: I’d say the changeup. Last year it wasn’t super hot, but I’ve been working on it this year in practice, and it’s always super fun when you get someone on a changeup.