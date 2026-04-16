Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Aurora Central Catholic’s Corina Maratea, senior, softball

Name: Corina Maratea

School: Aurora Central Catholic, senior

Sport: Softball

What she did: Across four games, Maratea had a 0.00 ERA and struck out 27 batters across 22 innings, eclipsing 350 career strikeouts and tying the school record for career wins. Also went 6 of 14 at the plate with a double and four RBIs.

Maratea was selected as the Athlete of the Week based on the results of an online vote.

Here is her Q&A with sports reporter Joel Boenitz.

How do you feel you performed this past week?

Maratea: I feel very well with our performance and also very surprised. I actually didn’t realize until the very end of the week that I didn’t give up any earned runs, and I also retired 20 batters in a row against a team. And I kind of didn’t realize it because my team around me has just been very fun this season and keeping me in a very positive mood at all times.

After an 0-9 start, how did it feel to get the first win of the season?

Maratea: It definitely did start off very slow, but when we won the first game in Wisconsin, we actually beat what we thought was the best team there. And I was literally crying after the game, because I was just so happy, and so was coach Izzy (Hernandez), because we started with a whole new core of girls, and I feel like we just all clicked together finally for one game. And it was just so nice to see it all come together, because we have some girls on the team that have low experience level, but seeing them get successes, it just warms my heart. It was so good to just see everybody contribute and do well. I feel like the team really needed it, And I think from now on, things are going to get better.

What was the feeling of reaching 350 career strikeouts and tying the school record?

Maratea: I’m very happy about it. I went into the season and my personal goal was to tie and break that record. And when I had my 350th strikeout, my teammates were actually counting in the outfield and telling me how many I needed to go. And I just love having so much support around me with this team. Even though on paper it’s not showing that we’re performing our best, we actually have a really good team chemistry. So honestly I’m happy that I got them for myself, but I wouldn’t have been able to do without my team behind me.

You’ve also been hitting for the first time in your career. What has that been like?

Maratea: I always wanted to hit, and I do enjoy hitting, but my former coach always just wanted me to focus on pitching, which I respect him for that. But now that we have tight numbers with the team, I’ve been able to be hitting in the lineup every game. And at the beginning of the season, I didn’t expect myself to be batting so high in the order and I started off pretty slow, but I feel like now I’m kind of picking it up. Being able to bet is very fun, and I like to contribute to the team and help get runs in. And I hope that I like pick it up from here.

You always pitch with a flower in your hair. Where did that superstition come from?

Maratea: The flower is for my grandpa, who passed away in 2017. He used to just always love sunflowers, and so I’ve been wearing one in my hair to honor him. And I don’t think I’ve ever played a game without it in my hair. I remember one time the one I had broke, so I had to call my parents to go grab one from home because I had an extra one. I don’t think I’ve ever gone without having it with me. And it just always reminds me that he’s there with me, and I don’t really see myself ever playing without it.

You also had a last name change from Miller to Maratea. How important was it for you to have that change?

Maratea: It’s definitely a very emotional topic, because it’s very important to me. When I was younger, I didn’t like when I saw Miller on the back of my jersey, I always wanted to wear Maratea on the back of my jersey for my step dad. And now that I finally get to, I just love seeing my new name out there, because it just really shows how much of a relationship me and my step dad have, and how important he is in my life. And I think now being known as Corina Maratea, I feel more like myself, because I’m just very proud to have that name on my jersey and also when I see my name and on stuff.